USAfrica: I’ll return Peter Obi to Anambra – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, asserted that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, does not understand the path to take as Nigeria’s president.

Speaking during the APC presidential campaign flag-off today (Tuesday) at the Rawang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, Tinubu made this claim.

In his statement, “Peter obi, aah! This Obedient, he lives in Lagos, not in Anambra. He doesn’t know the road. We will return him to Anambra. We will chart him a new course.”

The APC presidential candidate, who stated that the Labour Party candidate lives in Lagos, vowed that he will send Obi back to Anambra state in 2023.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that there is still hope and that even in the face of adversity, Nigeria will survive.

He said, “ Hope is back, Nigeria will be well. Nigeria will not sink. We hereby reaffirm our commitment to progressive good governance.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the APC governors, and other national party stakeholders were present for the flag-off.

As the APC Presidential campaign flag-off continues in Jos, goodwill messages have kept coming in.

Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), and Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna) who all spoke pledged to work for the success of the party and charged supporters to work for the party.

Heavy security personnel were present for the event, although they struggled to keep the crowd under control. Idris Maje, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, had to step in to get things under control.

Senator Remi Tinubu in the company of Hajia Nana Shettima guaranteed women and youths that they will be carried along in governance hence they have nothing to fear in voting in the Party in 2023.

Tinubu stated, “God will make our nation greater than what is being seen…, there will be food, there will be jobs…”

Isa Aremu added the APC is a labour-friendly party as the President did not retrench any worker despite the recession hence labour movement is in support of Tinubu, he will deliver decent jobs.

Senator Joshua Dariye who also spoke assured that the feat of 2015 and 2019 would be replicated.

