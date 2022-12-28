Obi’s ambition is unfortunate but not unexpected – Peter Obi reply Arthur Eze

One of Anambra’s most powerful businessmen, Arthur Eze, described Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign as hopeless on Monday, December 26. Eze claimed that he had previously cautioned the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate against running for office in Nigeria.

However, reacting to Eze’s remarks, the spokesperson for the LP’s presidential candidate, Diran Onifade said the businessman’s comment about Obi’s ambition is unfortunate but not unexpected.

According to Onifade, Eze was merely expressing his own view when he recommended Obi abandon his presidential campaign in his comment, in a report published by Vanguard.

“It is the influence of people like that that we want to take our politics away from.”

Plans to retire political leaders like Arthur Eze Speaking further, Onifade noted Obi has hammered on plans for Nigerian youths to take over the affairs of the nation.

He said that such a plan by Obi includes moves to retire Nigerian politicians like Arthur Eze. He said: “He is part of the establishment and structure that young Nigerians what to take our country back from. “When we take power from the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, the likes of Arthur Eze will no longer wield the kind of influence they enjoy today.

“You don’t expect them to take this lying down. Our candidate and our campaign remain focused on the take ahead which is to take back our country, rebuild it and make it take its proper place in the comity of nations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...