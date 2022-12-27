WhatsApp to stop working on iPhone 5, & other 45 Android phones from December 31.

After December 31, 2022, owners of Apple’s outdated iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c smartphones won’t be able to use WhatsApp.
According to the instant messaging service, WhatsApp will no longer support 45 vintage Android smartphones.
Numerous Huawei, LG, and Samsung smartphone brands are among the Android phones that are impacted. Users of such phones will receive a warning before it stops functioning, according to WhatsApp.
WhatsApp provided the following justification for having to stop providing support for the impacted devices:
“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.
“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”
The following devices won’t be able to use WhatsApp starting on January 1, 2023:iPhone 5
- iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT