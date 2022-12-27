WhatsApp to stop working on iPhone 5, & other 45 Android phones from December 31.

After December 31, 2022, owners of Apple’s outdated iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c smartphones won’t be able to use WhatsApp.

According to the instant messaging service, WhatsApp will no longer support 45 vintage Android smartphones.

Numerous Huawei, LG, and Samsung smartphone brands are among the Android phones that are impacted. Users of such phones will receive a warning before it stops functioning, according to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp provided the following justification for having to stop providing support for the impacted devices:

“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

The following devices won’t be able to use WhatsApp starting on January 1, 2023:iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

