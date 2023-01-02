Obasanjo killed Atiku’s chances by endorsing Obi – Keyamo

The endorsement of Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party LP, on New Year’s Day by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been criticized by Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN as a negative reflection on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

However, the minister, who serves as the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, claimed that the endorsement had no bearing on the party’s standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, adding that the former president had every right to express his preferences.

Obasanjo’s use of the name Obi, which the Minister in a tweet identified as Atiku’s previous employer, suggests that the former president does not think Atiku deserves to be Nigeria’s president at this time.

Keyamo stated that Mr. Obi has now received the small amount of assistance that Obasanjo provided to Atiku during the 2019 presidential election, which he lost to APC incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said; “Quite within OBJ’s right to endorse anyone, but bad for PDP in two ways: One, Atiku’s former boss does not think he deserves to be President this time around. Two, the little support OBJ gave PDP in 2019 and they failed, he has taken that away to LP. No effect at all on @officialABAT”.

Obasanjo while endorsing Obi had acknowledged that “none of the contestants is a saint”.

He said; “but when one compares their character, antecedents, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively.

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost. In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with a clean track record of achievement both in public and private life”.

