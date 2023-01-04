USAfrica: Attacks on Obasanjo fail to address the critical issues By Tai Emeka Obasi

On January 1, 2023, Nigeria’s former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote a passionate letter to Nigerians. It was all about ways forward for Nigeria as the country moves towards another electoral transition. He did not just go for the ways forward without enumerating the reasons behind our deterioration to the sorry state our nation so regrettably found itself.

Appearing from their various bases on the screen of Channels Television, the duo of All Progressives Congress, APC’s Niyi Akinsidu, the Director of President Muhammadu Buhari Media Organisation, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council media team and Daniel Bwala, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Presidential Campaign spokesperson took turns to tear into the former president as the messenger instead of reflecting soberly on the message so succinctly delivered in a manner only a very concerned patriot would.

Worryingly, none of the two spokespersons bothered to deeply examine his very interesting submission of TVCP, which he explained as being – Track record of ability and performance; Vision that is authentic, honest and realistic; Character and attributes of a lady and a gentleman who are children of God and obedient to God; and Physical and mental capability with soundness of mind as it is a very taxing and tasking assignment at the best of times and more so, it is at the most difficult time that we are.

Neither did these speaking men bother with his wisdom of expression that, “we have a unique opportunity to correct ourselves by ourselves for the good of ourselves.”

Rather, they went the way of desperate men united in the ignoble course of continually holding Nigeria by the jugular.

Bwala, on his part, took pettiness and mischief to another level when interpreting the following words the elder statesman used in enhancing his reasons for his affirmative endorsement…

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost. In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary.”

The PDP Spokesperson, speaking from London, interpreted this statement as meaning that the former two-term president is seeking for a third term through the Labour Party candidate. Coming from a presidential campaign spokesperson, nothing could be more absurd, parochial and childish. But Barr Kenneth Okonkwo, the presidential campaign spokesperson of the Labour Party, LP was in the Abuja Channels Television studio to keep records straight before the watery conjecture of the PDP and their spokesperson could make any meaning to listening Nigerians.

Like Dr Okonkwo clarified, the globally respected octogenarian was only trying to let Nigerians, particularly the youths, know that he has observed all the candidates and found in Obi that appealing quality of being a leader with listening ears that will carry along Nigerians from every divide as president, which is expected of any effective democracy.

Evidently, the members of the old order still underrate today’s Nigerians and their reasoning capability for Bwala to attempt plying this veiled route to divert attention from a message via a man, who has seen it all. Bwala’s tactic was DEAD ON ARRIVAL! Obasanjo’s message was succinct and unambiguous … and more – the youths heard him loud and clear!

Furthermore, if Bwala was not taking Nigerians for fools, he should have been more tactical in his approach while enumerating OBJ’s ‘sins’ as president. For a man whose principal, HE Atiku Abubakar is riding on the credentials of his role as vice president under same man from Ota for eight years as the only evidence of experience in leadership from the executive level, what appeal will Atiku garner if his spokesperson condemns the government of his boss? How would the PDP dump the mistakes of the PDP presidency under Obasanjo on the doorsteps of Obasanjo alone while claiming the successes of same administration as evidence of Atiku’s competence? Being smart by half has its consequences and Bwala’s will definitely come on February 25.

On his part, Akinsidu tried to call every year of Obasanjo’s eight years a complete mess while trying to cover up for his own boss, Buhari. The media director was trying to wriggle out of Obasanjo’s direct and apt submission that Nigeria has moved from the mountain to the valley while her citizens are presently living in hell.

Like a member of the old order, Akinsidu was living true to type – talking without thinking. Otherwise, he should have known that the same Nigerian youths being addressed are able to participate fully in this very election because of the internet technology. And it is same man, who he is trying to score zero in all his days as president, that made such avenue to freedom possible via making communication available to every Nigerian youth.

Through Engr. Ernest Ndukwe’s Nigeria Communications Commission, Obasanjo launched the GSM within his first year in office and subsequently empowered every Nigerian to freedom of expression and participation. In almost 24 years of the Fourth Republic, that is the most significant achievement towards developing the Nigerian youth in every level of global participation. OBJ equally tried everything to make constant electricity follow suit but the inherent Nigerian problems hindered all efforts.

So, when he says that he has seen a man who has the requisite competence and stands the best chance of achieving in areas where he might have failed, he is speaking from the overall experience as the only man who has led this nation from the very apex table for eleven years.

At 85 and counting, Obasanjo has seen it all that trying to endorse a positive track for his country should not be seen as a de ja vu of past failures but rather a welcome sign of repentance in whatever earlier wrong administered wittingly.

