Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga calls off protest to dialogue.

Following two weeks of disruptive street protests, Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga, announced on Sunday, April 2, 2023, that he is postponing a protest march set for Monday, April 3, 2023, in order to engage in conversation with the government.

Since anti-government protests began on March 20, three people have died, and homes, shops, and other properties have been looted, frightening neighbors and supporters of a nation seen as a stable democracy in a turbulent region.

President William Ruto is accused by Odinga of stealing the elections last year. Odinga has called for rallies twice a week and threatened that a more extreme rally tagged “Mega Monday” as his supporters will “take back the country.”

Ruto, though, suggested they form a bipartisan parliamentary committee to address concerns about the voting process, and on the eve of the march, Odinga said he was canceling it.

Odinga told newsmen in an evening press conference on Sunday (2 April 2023), he said; “We stand down our demonstrations for Monday, that is tomorrow, April 3, 2023. But in doing so, we want to emphasise that the right to assemble, to demonstrate, petition, and speak are iron-clad as provided for in our constitution,”

However his party “reserve the right to call for demonstrations should this process not bear fruit”, he said.

“Should there be no meaningful engagement or response from Hon (Honourable) Ruto to our counter-offer, we resolve to resume our demonstrations after one week.”

Ruto earlier urged Odinga to use parliament rather than the streets in a speech to the country earlier that day.

“I urge my brother Raila Odinga, and the opposition, to call off the demonstrations, and to give this bipartisan approach a chance for us to take the country forward,” he said, urging Kenyans to remain peaceful and law abiding.

Odinga thinks the election was rigged and presented new evidence this weekend that he claims proves he won. The Kenyan Supreme Court unanimously confirmed the results of the polls in August that made Ruto president.

The steadfast member of the opposition, who has lost five presidential elections, refused to acknowledge Ruto or his administration and demanded on Saturday that he “vacate his office” in front of the demonstration on Monday.

Ruto urged his rival to take advantage of the chance to organize a bipartisan parliamentary committee to look into electoral process improvements.

Yet he refused to form any kind of alliance with his adversary.

Ruto reminded Odinga the consequences of his actions by saying “Once you compromise accountability and oversight, you are in for a lot of trouble,”

“Our position is that we want to engage our brothers and sisters on the other side on issues that are important to the people of Kenya. That way the system of checks and balances remains intact.”

In East Africa, Kenya is regarded as a model of democratic stability. Several foreign governments, including the US and the UK, have publicly urged moderation.

The African Union has also called for a peaceful resolution to the unrest that resulted in protestors being attacked by riot police with tear gas and water cannons, as well as the arson of houses of worship, buildings, shops, and automobiles.

According to the Media Council of Kenya, there have been at least 25 reports of attacks on journalists “at the hands of state and non-state actors” throughout the protests.

This has continued to trigger fear and across the nation.