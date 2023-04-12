USAfrica: Nigerians fight as oligarchs steal our future. By Ngozika Njoku

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Ngozika Njoku, a healthcare executive in the United States and women community development activist, is a contributor to USAfricaonline.com

I believe that ethnic hatred and religious bigotry are not the preferences of regular people in Nigeria. While I understand that there are desperate political leaders and oligarchs who use some regular folks to implement and speak the language of divisiveness many aspects of the February 25, 2023 elections show that Nigerians appreciate each regardless of the shameful violence and ethnic hostility directed at most of the Igbo who reside in Lagos.

Since the British colonial amalgamation in 1914 of the various communities, ethnic nationalities and regions, the journey and decision to coexist as one country began. This difficult journey and agreement are deeply rooted in our consciousness that no matter how we disagree, millions of those I consider to be the majority of Nigerians want to remain united as Nigerians. They love Nigeria and want to continue to build Nigeria to greatness. Such is consistent with the heights that many Nigerians have attained in the world. We want to remain united in the land of our parents and grandparents.

The recent 2023 elections showed the power of the people especially, the youth of Nigeria with new and innovative ideas for their communities and the country.

No one can deny that they came out in huge numbers to cast their votes during this election. People continue to be surprised and argue that the outcome did not reflect the votes cast. The INEC announced APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu the winner and “President-elect” despite the fact that the INEC was aware that several locations did not vote, could not vote and their transfer of the votes was open to fraud.

It’s not the only time that Nigeria has failed us. The truth is that, in many aspects, Nigeria has failed Nigerians.

Only recently, since December 2022 into March 2023, the process of currency change/swap brought undue hardship to the people.

In the area of politics, the country was very unsafe with real criminals and political thugs working along the same lines, openly. There were no “light” (power supply), petrol, adequate food and essential commodities required to live, day to day!

Amidst such difficult state of affairs, the election continued. Why?

I still think about the INEC’s insistence to announce their result. One will need to worry about what the haste was and who they were trying to appease?

The election and its result allowed the ruling APC to retain power at the presidency and national assembly. Then, the critical question remains: Will the APC continue to subject everyone to the same hardships?

I am not into who ‘should’ win as much as I am for the person with the better ideas, ability and wherewithal for the growth and development in the affairs of Nigeria.

After almost sixty three years of our being as a nation and our level of interactions, please don’t let anyone make you believe that one region of Nigeria is better or more important than the other? Nigeria invested into the National Youth Service programs to integrate its ethnic diversity. The desperate political actors do not respect the progress made by this process. Whenever they want to use the people for their personal gains, they begin to cite religion and ethnic differences.

The youths began to approach politics and do want to take over the leadership of the country. A majority of them do not believe in the hate speeches and bigotry told to them by some of their parents and extended families.

They fondly remember their roommates, suya man, cleaners, course mates, lecturers and others with whom they enjoyed the best days of their lives.

These oligarchs have stolen power, promoted bigotry and imposed in our consciousness to hate one another for one thing or the other. The most important thing is while we are trying to fight ourselves, they are stealing our future and the future of our children!