The problem of collapsed building in Banana Island, Lagos.

By Towry-Coker, the former Commissioner of Housing in during the Governorship of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Lagos.

I had the rare privilege of visiting the site of the latest collapsed building in Banana Island yesterday afternoon, 13th April 2023 in order to be in a position to comment in a knowledgeable and professional manner.

What I also noticed was the fact that, there was no way, the reinforced concrete columns, could support the seven-story, structure because they were just too narrow in thickness, and it was obvious to a trained eye that they were already beginning to show signs of buckling!

I looked for the names of the design team on a signboard and, all I saw was a name on a site lift, which was apparently the name of the company as well as the contractor who was also the ‘architect’ and ‘engineer’!

In other words, the project was designed by unknown ‘architects’ and ‘engineers’ and being built by ‘unknown’ persons!

How this can be possible in Lagos Island which has been construction hub since the 1800’s, still beats me.