Finding love is hard in Lekki – Nedu Wazobia

Nedu Wazobia, a well-known on-air personality, has said that it is difficult to find real love in the Lekki district of Lagos State.

“On a general note….finding love in Nigeria is very Hard…we no dey love for this country. The guy will be thinking how to smash the lady…the lady will be planing how to empty the guy’s pocket.. So remain a Reverend Father, that’s the best option” Eminent Chima O said.

Nedu asserted on the most recent edition of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast, which he co-hosts, that finding true love is simpler outside of Lagos since women there do not place a high value on material belongings in a spouse.

He holds that “You can hardly find love in Lekki. If you go to Jos, Zamfara or Gombe that we went to the other day, it is easier to find someone that truly likes you or loves you for who you are, not for what you are driving.”

Nedu continued, “Girls go rush come meet you, you never even spend anything, they are all over you come talk or say you give them transport fare.”