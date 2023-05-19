EFCC investigates Zamfara State Governor, over Alleged N70bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said yesterday (May 18, 2023), tthat it has opened an investigation into the alleged diversion of N70 billion by Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara State.

Osita Nwajah, Director of Public Affairs for the EFCC, stated during a media conference in Abuja that Matawalle was being looked into by the anti-corruption organization due to “allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts, and diversion of over N70 billion” from the state’s coffers.

The money, which Nwajah claimed was obtained as a loan from an older bank and was ostensibly intended for the execution of projects across the state’s local government areas, was allegedly diverted by the governor through proxies and contractors who were paid for work that was never done, according to Nwajah.

According to him, the commission’s preliminary investigations showed that more than 100 businesses received payments from the funds despite their being no proof that they provided any services to the state.

Nwajah stated that, “Some of the contractors, who had been invited and quizzed by the commission, made startling revelations on how they were, allegedly, compelled by the governor to return the funds received from the state coffers back to him through his aides after converting the same to United States dollars.

“They confirmed that they did not render any service to Zamfara State but were, allegedly, directed to convert the monies paid to them into United States Dollars and return to the state governor through some of his commissioners, notably the commissioners in charge of finance and local government affairs.

“One of the contractors, a popular Abuja property developer, collected N6 billion on a N10 billion contract without rendering any service to Zamfara State.

“Another contractor collected over N3 billion for a contract for the supply of medical equipment but the commission traced a payment of N400 million from his account to a Bureau De Change (BDC) operator. The contractor confessed the payment was to procure the dollar equivalent, allegedly, for the state governor.”

Nwajah disclosed that as part of the extensive investigation of contracts awarded by the Matawalle administration, especially for phantom projects in the local government areas, the commission recovered N300 million from a company, Fezel Nigeria Limited.

He said that the Zamafara Investment Company was where the money was found.

during the recent allegations made by the governor of Zamfara State that the EFCC’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the organization were involved in corrupt activities during the most recent asset disposal process carried out nationally by the EFCC, Nwajah termed the governor’s allegations as an instance of “corruption fighting back”.

EFCC spokesman said, “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a statement credited to the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, in which he attempted to cast aspersion on the integrity of the EFCC’s fight against corruption by making farcical allegations of corruption in assets disposal and plea bargain procedure, among others.

“These claims ought not to be dignified with a response. What is at play here is a pure case of corruption fighting back. Matawalle’s outburst is product of paranoia – an uncomfortable exertion arising from the heat of EFCC’s lawful activities.

“However, for the sake of some gullible citizens who might be swayed by the governor’s sudden burst of crusading zest, a measured response has become imperative to expose Matawalle’ outburst for what it is, a hollow gambit to deflect attention from the real issue.”

The issue is unrelated to the EFCC’s asset collection and disposal process’ transparency, according to the director of public affairs. Contrary to Matawalle’s assertions, the commission oversaw a process of asset disposal that was largely hailed as the most transparent in the nation’s history. The federal government has now received the proceeds of the open and transparent exercise, and they are using them to build infrastructure for Nigerians.

“The issue is also not about plea bargain. Indeed, it is hypocritical for Matawalle to rile a process for which he has been a beneficiary. Plea bargain is a practice established by law, and the commission has never gone outside of the law in the application of this principle. If Matawalle has any evidence of abuse of plea bargain process, he is at liberty to make the disclosure.”

The anti-graft organization questioned why the governor would suddenly assume the job of a manager supervising the agency’s probe.

“It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate,” continued Nwajah. Is this an instance of a “thief” demanding to be left alone until more “thieves” are apprehended?

“Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when and where. Suspects in the custody of the commission cut across all sectors and social class. The qualification to get a space in the commission’s detention facility is to commit a crime. It does not matter whether you are a priest, Imam, governor or minister.

“Currently, a former minister of power is in the custody of the EFCC over a N22 billion corruption allegation. That conveniently did not attract Matawalle’s attention.”

The agency remembered how previous agency leaders had faced similar criticism for their steadfastness in battling corruption.

Nwajah said, “Of course, these shenanigans are not strange. They appear to play out in cycles, particularly when the nation is in political transition.

“Virtually all the predecessors of the incumbent EFCC chairman suffered similar indignity at the hands of politically exposed persons under investigation for corruption. Who among the former chairmen of the commission was not accused of pilfering recovered assets?

“The commission would like to put the nation on notice to expect more of the kind of wild allegations made by Matawalle as those at the receiving end of EFCC’s investigations, fight viciously back.”

Nwajah explained that the agency wanted to carry out its duties quietly rather than risk being accused of conducting a media trial in response to questions about why the agency remained silent until Matawalle’s allegation.

“We prefer to do our investigation very, very quietly,” he said.

Nwajah added, “He (Matawalle) wanted to shock us and blackmail us. We didn’t want to engage in media trial, which the media gives some people the platform to accuse us of. We are trying to do that, to do our work quietly.”