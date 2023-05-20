AFRICA

$2m bribe: Present your evidence, EFCC tells Matawalle

It was reported earlier by USAfricaonline.com that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched an investigation into alleged N70bn Naira by Zamafara state Governor. This has caused the governor to come clean on what has actually transpired between him and the EFCC chairman when he said, “EFCC boss demanded $2m bribe from me”

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has refuted Bello Matawalle’s claims that the organization was witch-hunting him for declining to pay its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, a $2 million bribe.

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s spokesman, encouraged the departing Zamfara governor to back up his assertions with facts in a statement on Friday night.

In the statement, Uwujaren referred to the governor as a suspect who was being looked into and who would not receive respectable treatment.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa. He stated.

“Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws. But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond saber-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.

Ahead of May 29, he warned the public about the intentions of some of the allegedly corrupt and politically exposed individuals.

Adding that “The commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice,”

