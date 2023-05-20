POLITICS

EFCC boss demanded $2m bribe from me –  Matawalle alleges

The investigation trail commissioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on N70bn naira fraud by Governor Bello Matawalle, of Zamfara State has triggered the governor to respond to the allegations saddled on him by the commission.

Matawalle, stated that Abdulrasheed Bawa, the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had demanded a $2 million bribe from him.

The most recent accusation coincides with a widening divide between Matawalle and the head of the EFCC.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the governor of Zamfara demanded Bawa’s resignation, claiming that he had corruption-related questions to answer.

Asserting that he had nothing to conceal, the EFCC Chairman then urged Matawalle to file a complaint with the appropriate authorities if he had any evidence against the chairman.

“It is not just to always blame governors. It is not only governors who have treasury, the federal government also has,” Matawalle said in the interview.

“What does the EFCC boss do to them? As he is claiming he has evidence on governors, let him show to the world evidence of those at the federal level.

“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him. Let him vacate office, I am telling you within 10 seconds probably more than 200 people will bring evidences of bribe he collected from them. He knows what he requested from me but I declined.

“He requested a bribe of $2 million from me and I have evidence of this. He knows the house we met, he invited me and told me the conditions. He told me governors were going to his office but I did not. If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this.”

