USAfrica: Tinubu sacks EFCC Chairman Bawa embroiled in several corruption allegations via “indefinite suspension”

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has “approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.”

The Presidency stated that “This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.