Social media reactions to the suspension of EFCC Boss

To allow for a thorough investigation into claims of abuse of power, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the indefinite suspension of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The expulsion came as a result of serious charges of abuse of authority made against him by certain anti-corruption stakeholders, according to a statement issued by NTA via its Twitter account.

USAfricaonline.com reported earlier on the suspension of EFCC Boss triggering his arrest by The Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.

USAfricaonline.com gathered reactions on Social Media regarding the suspension and the intent of Mr. Prinsident.

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba feels that in light of the results of the 2023 elections, President Tinubu should shake up INEC in addition to removing Mr. Bawa. He stated:

“Full congratulations go to President Tinubu @officialABAT for getting rid of Emefiele, Bawa, fuel subsidy, and forex corruption. Endemic corruption has suffered a massive blow. Next, it is for the president to dismantle INEC @inecnigeria. Everyone will agree that logistically, the 2023 elections are the worst in our history. I do not refer to the merits of the election results. Many results are disputed and are in tribunals. Both petitioners and respondents suffered at the hands of an incompetent INEC…”

Famous social media pundit Daniel Regha thinks Mr. Presindent has an ulterior motive for the removal of Mr. Bawa. He said:

“Tinubu suspending the EFCC Chairman means nothing; Bawa was incompetent but let’s not pretend like Tinubu is suspending anyone to fight corruption or fix Nigeria. There’s an ulterior motive. If Tinubu & this administration are serious, they should sack the INEC chairman (Yakubu).”

NEFERTITI suggests that Mr. Bawa should have targeted politicians with claims of corruption rather than only online scammers. She said:

All Abdulrasheed Bawa did was go after Yahoo Boys. Yahoo Men move around with DSS escort. They have access to the Villa. Why are Madam Palliatives & Hadi Sirika free? Suspending EFCC Chairman now? it came too late. You should have announced his suspension like Subsidy removal. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 14, 2023

SportsDokita feels President Tinubu is only targeting those he disagrees with, thus there is no reason to celebrate Mr. Bawa’s resignation. He wrote:

“For those jumping up that Tinubu has suspended EFCC Chairman, Bawa. Tinubu that’s going after everyone that messed with him one after the other, systematically dismantling them. He wants to fight corruption and Hadiri is still a free man, the senator and his wife’s judge are still flexing. Una too dey funny me for this country.”

Mahdi Shehu said: He feels there is more to Mr. Bawa’s expulsion because many members of the National Assembly and those awaiting political positions have cases with the EFCC.

“SUSPENSION OF EFCC CHAIRMAN: DARKNENESS CHASES AWAY LIGHT. 80% of 9th Assembly & 32% of 10th members are under investigation. 85% of PMB’S appointees are on Efcc radder, so. also 70% of former govns.Most of those waiting for appointments have cases to answer. HOW CAN BAWA SURVIVE?”

Deji Adeyanju who also expresses his opinion stated that Mr. Bawa should either be charged to court or he should be released by DSS instead of being detained without trial.

“The DSS must release Emefiele and Bawa or charge them to court. The era of political prisoners should be gone forever. The Tinubu government should not be a lawless one like that of Buhari where people are detained unconstitutionally without trial.”

