USAfrica: No political victory will seduce us to accept criminality. By Sam Amadi

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Sam Amadi, PhD.

The stories coming out of Nigeria are heart-wrenching. From an electoral management body gratuitously destroying every guardrail to ensure a credible and free and fair election, to a Supreme Court making someone who didn’t participate in a primary a senatorial candidate (continuing where it stopped in Imo in 2020), and to a senator bragging how he convinces his wife to corrupt administration of justice.

Have you ever heard this sort of thing? What a peculiar mess! This is where we are now? Criminals are in places of power, whether it is the executive, legislative or judicial branch.

We are a trapped people. The best lack conviction and the worst are full of intensity. But a few of us will refuse to accept that a terrible situation should be managed, not to talk of accepting and endorsing it.

No political victory will seduce us to accept criminals and endorse their criminality.

We will continue to reject and refuse buffoonery and criminality, and to assert that there is a better way; that a country should not be abandoned to scoundrels and kingpins.

