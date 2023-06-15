PROFILE

USAfrica: Dr. Ogechukwu Winnie Obiano becomes a Fellow of Sleep Medicine



Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

On June 15, 2023,  Dr. Ogechukwu Winnie Obiano, a Board Certified Doctor of Internal Medicine and Board Certified Doctor in Psychiatry, was decorated as a Fellow of Sleep Medicine by University of Iowa,  in the United States. 

She is also an Associate Professor, as continues her remarkable academic achievements. 

She is the daughter of the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and former First Lady Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano. They attended the event with their son, ‘Difu.


Obiano-family-at Dr. Oge Obiano’s fellowship event in Iowa june2023.JPG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

