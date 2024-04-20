WIC’s Okere says Kanu’s release will foster “national healing”

The following is an open letter from the Houston-headquartered World Igbo Congress to:

The President of Nigeria,

The Senate President,

The Speaker of the House of Representatives,

Distinguished Legislators, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Today, the World Igbo Congress writes you to discuss a matter of grave concern, a scenario that tests the very foundations of our beliefs in fairness, justice, and the rule of law.

Let us not forget that the greatness of a nation lies not in its ability to subdue dissent but in its

capacity to engage with it constructively.

Nigeria, a nation born out of the determination for self-rule, now stands at a crossroads.

The fundamental question is: Will Nigerians honor its history, its commitments under international law, and our constitution? Or will Nigeria ignore the principles which underpin its very identity as a member of the comity of nations?

The case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration

is not just an isolated incident but a reflection of a larger, systemic issues that confront not only Nigeria but nations worldwide — the struggle for self-determination and the response it provokes from the State apparatus.

In the heart of this discourse is a man who dared to voice the aspirations of his people, their aspirations for self-determination, a principle enshrined in the United Nations Geneva Convention and recognized as a fundamental human right. Yet, his pursuit of this cause has led him down a path of extraordinary rendition,

prolonged detention, and a trial that has become emblematic of judicial prejudice and the denial of fundamental human rights.

The Injustice:

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu has raised profound concerns regarding the adherence to the principles of a fair trial, the equality of arms, and the right of a defendant to prepare an adequate defense.

The Nigerian Supreme Court itself has highlighted these as indispensable elements of justice. Yet, in Kanu’s case, these principles have been conspicuously disregarded.

The stark proclamation by a High Court that “the defendant cannot dictate to the Court on how to conduct the trial” underscores a dismissal not just of a man’s rights but of the judiciary’s duty to fairness and impartiality.

The possibility for the Nigerian government to discontinue Kanu’s prosecution as permitted by the Constitution, draws parallels from previous cases, including: Release of 313 detained Boko Haram terrorists; Hamisu Bala, aka Wadume, the notorious armed bandit who not only killed hundreds of innocent Nigerians, including several Nigerian Soldiers and Security operatives but also kidnapped, and collected millions in ransom payments, where such discretion was exercised for politically charged offenses.

Others, including Mr. Sunday Igboho, are all free. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who did

not kill, kidnap, or collect ransom, but only was seeking good governance is still in detention, by DSS, for almost four years. Talk about purposeful injustice.

The Appeal for a Political Solution:

In the light of these transgressions against justice and fairness, we are compelled to advocate for a political solution—a solution that transcends the narrow confines of legal battles and ventures into the broader realm of human compassion, national unity, and the acknowledgment of the peoples’ right to self-determination. Such a solution recognizes that the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu serves no constructive purpose but only deepens the divisions within our society. It acknowledges that true peace and progress stem from dialogue, understanding, and respect for human rights, including the right to self-determination.

The Path Forward:

The path to justice and reconciliation is clear. It lies in adhering to the calls from national and

international bodies—from the African Union’s condemnation of IPOB’s proscription to the United Nations’ directives for Kanu’s release and the respect for self-determination. It involves honoring the rulings of our own courts, which have declared his detention a violation of his fundamental human rights.

The Call to Action:

To the government, we say: Embrace a political solution. Release Nnamdi Kanu as a gesture of goodwill and a step towards national healing. To the judiciary, we urge: Uphold the tenets of fair trial

and justice without bias or influence. And to the people, we appeal: Stand together for the principles

of fairness, equality under the law, and the right to self-determination.

In conclusion, let us seek a political solution—one that fosters dialogue over division, justice over

injustice, healing over hostility, and ultimately, peace over persecution. For in the end, it is not just the freedom of Nnamdi Kanu at stake, but the very soul of our nation.

Thank you.

Sir Festus Okere, Chairman of the World Igbo Congress, and Sir Chris Ogara, Secretary General, World Igbo Congress.

———

Additional notes:

Several pathways to resolve Nnamdi Kanu’s case and secure his freedom before the next trial date, include:

• Adherence to the 2018 African Union decision condemning the proscription of IPOB and the arrest of its members, which binds the current Nigerian President Bola Tinubu due to the principle of

government continuity.

• Compliance with the United Nations’ calls for de-proscription of IPOB and for Kanu’s

unconditional release based on the right to self-determination and condemnation of his

extraordinary rendition.

• The Nigerian government is urged to respect a Federal High Court judgment mandating Kanu’s

release, highlighting the constitutional requirement to enforce such decisions nationwide.

• The Enugu State High Court’s ruling against the proscription of IPOB as “a terrorist organization”,

which legally impacts Kanu’s detention and prosecution, suggesting that the governmen reconsider the proscription based on this judgment.

• The possibility for the Nigerian government to discontinue Kanu’s prosecution as permitted by the Constitution, drawing parallels with previous cases where such discretion was exercised for politically charged offenses.

• The Nigerian government could end the legal proceedings against Kanu by either following these legal judgments and international directive or through other constitutional means, such as the Attorney General discontinuing the prosecution or the court promoting reconciliation.