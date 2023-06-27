Tinubu seeks end to stigma, discrimination.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has voiced worry about the challenges drug users encounter in gaining access to social and medical assistance, which worsens their drug-related problems.

At a celebration for the UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held yesterday at the Presidential Villa, he made the announcement.

The president, who was represented by George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation, emphasized the urgent need to eliminate societal and institutional stigmas that prevent drug users from accessing help and services.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of commemorating this day, which the United Nations General Assembly set aside in 1987 to promote global collaboration and combat drug misuse.

Under the theme “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention,” President Tinubu emphasized the importance of prioritizing the well-being and dignity of individuals affected by drug abuse.

He called for effective prevention and treatment interventions, particularly for vulnerable populations such as women, young people, and those living in marginalized environments.

He said, “We could not agree less with the importance of this theme now that the most vulnerable population, especially women, young people, people living in marginalized environments, high-risk drug users, people displaced by armed conflicts or natural disasters and people in rural settings, are exposed to stigma, discrimination and exclusion from mainstream opportunities.

“These groups often face barriers in accessing the health care and social services within the society in addressing their drug use problems.”

Tinubu pushed for greater education and understanding of the risks associated with drug abuse while stressing the significance of equipping young people with the knowledge and abilities they need to make wise decisions.

Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), chairman and chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), emphasized the importance of taking action as a community to combat drug usage and trafficking in illicit substances.

Marwa highlighted the significance of this years’ theme, stating, “This theme underscores the need to place human beings at the centre of our efforts to address drug-related challenges and promote a more compassionate and inclusive approach.”

He emphasized the significance of removing obstacles that keep people from seeking assistance and creating an atmosphere in which they feel comfortable, respected, and inspired to seek out the appropriate therapies and interventions.

The chairman emphasized the negative effects of stigma and discrimination experienced by people who use drugs, saying,

“Our prejudices hinder their access to healthcare, employment, and social support systems.”

He said, “In the past 29 months, the NDLEA has apprehended 31,675 drug offenders, including 35 barons, resulting in 5,147 individuals receiving jail terms. Over 6,252 tons of illicit drugs have been seized during this period.”

Marwa also emphasized the NDLEA’s initiatives in treatment, prevention, and recovery.

He highlighted the creation of a Drug Abuse Call Center with a round-the-clock, toll-free helpline staffed by experts who offer assistance to people and their families.

The organization offers drug users psychological treatments and reintegration programs through its 34 counseling and rehabilitation centers spread across its areas.

The NDLEA is also developing harm reduction strategies and medication-assisted treatment for opioid addicts in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health.

In order to successfully combat narcotics, the chairman emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort encompassing all facets of society, including parents, teachers, religious leaders, civil society organizations, and the media.

Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, emphasized the need of working together to battle drug-related problems and advance a drug-free future.

Abbas, who was represented by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ben Kalu, urged the community to support and encourage people battling drug addiction long after the ceremony.