War breaking out, 25 civilians in Sudan killed in air strikes

War breaking out, 25 civilians in Sudan killed in air strikes

At least 22 civilians in Sudan were killed on Saturday in air strikes near the capital Khartoum. Numerous people were injured in the attack in the town of Omdurman, the health ministry of the Khartoum region announced.

The army under head of state Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been fighting against the RSF paramilitary militia of his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo since mid-April.

Sudan’s RSF claims it seized police camp as fighting rages in Khartoum
26 Jun 2023
RSF fighters use occupied civilian houses as cover. On Saturday, the RSF accused the army of killing at least 31 people.According to data from the conflict monitoring organisation ACLED, at   least 3,300 people have been killed since fighting broke out in Sudan.

The United Nations says 2.9 million people in Sudan have now been displaced by the conflict, with more than 600,000 having fled to neighbouring countries.

Besides Khartoum, the Darfur region in the west of the country, which has been torn apart by ethnic conflicts for decades, is particularly affected by heavy fighting. ref: AFP

