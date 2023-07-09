AFRICA

U23 Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco beats defending champions Egypt for the title

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U23 Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco beats defending champions Egypt for the title
morocco-championsU-U23-2023

Morocco was crowned U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title winners after beating defending champions Egypt 2-1 in extra time at home in Rabat on Saturday (July 8, 2023).

The North Africans became only the fourth nation to lift the trophy since the football tournament was launched in 2011. Morocco finished runners-up in the inaugural tournament losing to Gabon 2-1 in Marrakech.

Egypt struck the first blow courtesy of a Mahmoud Saber Abdelmohsen Hassan goal 10 minutes into the contest giving his team a one-point lead. The defending champions were soon reduced to 10 men when Hassan was shown a card, just eight minutes after scoring his goal.

Egypt did well to hold on to their advantage despite being a man down, but the home equalised in the 37th minute when Yanis Begraoui found the back of the net. The stalemate held until the end of regulation time, sending the match into extra time.

Moroccan midfielder Oussama Targhalline found the breakthrough scoring the deciding goal from a free kick with the hosts hoisting the trophy.

Egypt would no doubt rue the effect of the red card. Before the final, they did not concede a single goal in the tournament. But Morocco made the best of the hand they were dealt bowing out of the competition without losing a single match.

The quadrennial football showpiece also served as the Olympic qualifier, with the top three finishers booking their places to Paris 2024. Egypt and Morocco secured their places at the Olympics by reaching the final.

Mali was the third team to earn their Olympic ticket after beating Guinea 4-3 in a penalty shootout to clinch the bronze medal.

You Might Also Like

Putin, Mercenaries and African Democracy. By Chidi Amuta

Digital Finance Africa 2023 to hold in Johannesburg from  August 2

Opposition protests force Senegal’s President Sall to abandon 3rd term quest

USAfrica: Battle for 25% in Nigeria’s FCT, Obi-Datti campaign warns INEC “against tampering”

Sierra Leone President re-elected, opposition cries foul

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Putin, Mercenaries and African Democracy. By Chidi Amuta Putin, Mercenaries and African Democracy. By Chidi Amuta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?