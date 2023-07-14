USAfrica: Tinubu, South East Governors to meet over insecurity

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

By Chido Nwangwu

As the insecurity situation and occasional attacks by “unknown gunmen” across many parts of Nigeria continue, the Governors of the country’s South East and other Igbo leaders are getting ready to meet President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State revealed that he was in Abuja on July 13, 2023, to secure a meeting schedule for President Bola Tinubu, the South East Governors and some Igbo leaders.

Uzodinma said “My visit has to do with the security situation in the country. The South-eastern part of the country, of course, you are aware, has been bedevilled with this high level of security ranging from banditry, kidnapping activities of unknown gunmen.”

He is a member of Tinubu’s APC party.

USAfricaonline.com notes that the Governor of Imo has faced significant and very violent attacks like several States in many regions of Nigeria.

Some of the opposition and civic rights groups in Imo State have blamed Gov. Uzodinma’s approach as worsening a difficult situation.

Among other issues, some of the leaders and youths of region are demanding the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.