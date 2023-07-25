AFRICA

USAfrica: Rumble in Mali as it drops French, its official language since 1960

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Rumble in Mali as it drops French, its official language since 1960
Mali leader

With its new constitution, Mali has dropped French, which has been the West African country’s official language since 1960.

Under the new constitution passed overwhelmingly with 96.91% of the vote in a June 18 referendum, French is no longer the official language.

French will be the working language from now on, and the 13 national languages spoken in the country will also receive official language status.

Around 70 local languages are spoken in the country and some of them, including Bambara, Bobo, Dogon and Minianka, were granted national language status under a 1982 decree.

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, Mali’s junta leader Col. Assimi Goita put the country’s new constitution into effect, marking the beginning of the Fourth Republic in the West African nation, the presidency said.

Since taking power in an August 2020 coup, Mali’s military has maintained that the constitution would be critical to rebuilding the country.

Mali witnessed two subsequent coups in recent years, one in August 2020 and the other in May 2021.

The junta had initially promised to hold elections in February 2022 but later delayed them to February 2024.

You Might Also Like

New law to increase employment of Blacks in South Africa draws conflicts with businesses

Mass burial in Lagos and the King who wants to live forever. By Suyi Ayodele

Godwin Emefiele, ex-Governor Central Bank during Buhari’s presidency, granted N20 million bail

“Tinubu’s plans to stabilize Nigeria’s economy” — says Agbakahi

Minister resigns after reports of $1 million, other cash stolen from her home

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article USAfrica: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup clash between Australia and Nigeria USAfrica: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup clash between Australia and Nigeria
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?