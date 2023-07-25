NEWS

USAfrica: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup clash between Australia and Nigeria

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Early on Thursday July 27, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will feature the clash between Australia and Nigeria. 

During their first match, Australia defeated the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on July 20 while Nigeria held Canada to a goalless draw. In that encounter, Chiamaka Nnadozie saved three shots, including a penalty by Christine Sinclair in the 50th minute of the game. 

Australia and Nigeria will be at the Suncorp Stadium. USAfricaLive.com projects that Nigeria’s Ifeoma Onumonu is an important factor towards an advantageous outcome for the west African country. 

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
