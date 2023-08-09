USAfrica: Death toll rises, South Africa’s Ramaphosa condemns destruction from taxi protests

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the killing and destruction facing his country arising from the deadly taxi protests in Cape Town. The problems, reportedly, started in the first week of August when the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) abruptly halted all minibus taxi operations in the Western Cape due to a disagreement with local government officials.
Ramaphosa said in South Africa “we can’t condone what has been happening in Cape Town. We strongly condemn the violence and destruction caused by this dispute. We are appalled by the killings and assaults that have taken place because women have also been injured in all of this. Blocked roads that lead to blocked businesses, blocked education, and blocked health services impede the services that should be given to the women of our country as well.”
He warned that “We must uphold the law and we must solve problems through meaningful dialogue. Dialogue is the best way of resolving problems.”
클라우드웨이브은 컨테이너, 쿠버네티스 등 클라우드 네이티브 플랫폼으로 애플리케이션을 개발해 온프레미스, 하이브리드 클라우드, 멀티 클라우드, 엣지 등에 올리고, 통합된 관리를 구현하는 영역이다. 클라우드 커넥트는 클라우드에 올린 애플리케이션을 안전하게 연결하고, 연결의 품질을 보장하면서 케어자의 가시성을 공급하는 것을 사용한다.
클라우드웨이브