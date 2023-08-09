USAfrica: Death toll rises, South Africa’s Ramaphosa condemns destruction from taxi protests

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the killing and destruction facing his country arising from the deadly taxi protests in Cape Town. The problems, reportedly, started in the first week of August when the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) abruptly halted all minibus taxi operations in the Western Cape due to a disagreement with local government officials.

Ramaphosa said in South Africa “we can’t condone what has been happening in Cape Town. We strongly condemn the violence and destruction caused by this dispute. We are appalled by the killings and assaults that have taken place because women have also been injured in all of this. Blocked roads that lead to blocked businesses, blocked education, and blocked health services impede the services that should be given to the women of our country as well.”