Nimbo, from limbo to liberation from killer herdsmen in Enugu By Chris Uchenna Agbedo

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and contributing analyst to USAfrica multimedia networks

“We’re all victims…We have no reason to exist as a government if we cannot guarantee the lives and safety of our people…Enough is enough; we don’t have to go through this again” – Gov. Peter Mbah

As one of the indexes of communicative meaning in Igbo cosmology, two proverbs offer profound insights into the tragic saga unfolding in Nimbo, Enugu State, where the community has been subjected to repeated gory experiences at the hands of suspected killer herdsmen.

The metaphorical entailments of these proverbs – (i) Agadi nwaanyị daa ada nda naabụọ, a gụọ ihe o bu n’ụkpa ọnụ (When an old woman falls twice, the content of her basket load would be counted); (ii) Agbarakata anǝgǝ ada mbena ugboro ebọ (thunder does not strike twice at a place) – speak to the recurrence of the cyclic horror and underscores the urgency of interrogating the root causes of the atrocities inflicted upon Nimbo and seeking justice for its beleaguered residents. The first proverb evokes the image of the old woman, a symbol of vulnerability and resilience, who has fallen not once but twice, compelling us to examine the contents of her basket load with scrutiny and compassion. In the case of Nimbo, the repeated assaults by killer herdsmen represent a profound failure of governance and a betrayal of the state’s responsibility to protect its citizens. Each attack leaves behind a trail of devastation—innocent lives lost, families shattered, and communities traumatized—that demands a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

The second proverb challenges the notion that repeated tragedies are mere coincidence, urging us to confront the systemic issues that perpetuate violence and insecurity in Nimbo and similar farming communities in Nigeria. The human carnage of April 2016 and a repeat on 27 April 2024 in Nimbo perpetrated by suspected killer-herdsmen is another of such thunder-strikes too many. The fact that Nimbo has been targeted multiple times underscores the urgent need for decisive action to address the root causes of the avoidable loss of lives and property and ensure the safety and security of its residents.

Nimbo, a once serene farming community in Enugu State, has become synonymous with tragedy and despair as it remains perpetually strapped in limbo, reeling from the agony of intermittent carnage inflicted by assailants believed to be killer-herdsmen. The recent spate of violence has once again thrust Nimbo into the national spotlight, highlighting the urgent need for decisive action to end the cycle of bloodshed and restore peace to the beleaguered community. The toll of the carnage on Nimbo is immeasurable, with each attack leaving behind a trail of devastation and despair. Innocent lives are lost, families are torn apart, and livelihoods are destroyed, leaving the community grappling with profound grief and trauma that will haunt them for years to come.

Despite assurances and promises of intervention from authorities, the people of Nimbo remain vulnerable to the relentless onslaught of armed assailants, who continue to wreak havoc with impunity. The toll of these attacks is immeasurable, with innocent lives lost, families torn apart, and communities shattered by fear and uncertainty. The scars of past atrocities linger long after the headlines fade, leaving a deep and lasting trauma that cannot be easily healed. The repeated gory experiences of Nimbo in recent times merit interrogation not only to understand the circumstances surrounding each attack but also to prevent future atrocities and provide justice and restitution for the victims. This requires a multifaceted approach that includes deploying adequate security forces to protect vulnerable communities, enhancing intelligence-gathering capabilities to preempt attacks, and strengthening community policing initiatives to foster trust and cooperation between residents and law enforcement agencies.

It is in this regard that one considers Enugu State Governor’s response to Nimbo attack a ray of hope amidst darkness. His swift response, characterized by a visit to Nimbo and a resolute commitment to ending the cycle of violence, offers a glimmer of hope in what has otherwise been a dark and tumultuous period for the people. Governor Mbah’s decision to personally visit Nimbo sends a powerful message of solidarity and support to the affected community. By standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nimbo in their hour of need, he not only demonstrates empathy and compassion but also reaffirms the government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all its citizens.

Moreover, Governor Mbah’s unequivocal condemnation of the perpetrators of the attack and his vow to hold them accountable sends a clear signal that impunity will not be tolerated under his watch. By reading the riot act to those responsible for the senseless loss of lives in Nimbo, he sends a strong message that justice will be served, and those who seek to sow discord and division will be brought to book. However, while Governor Mbah’s words are indeed heartening, actions speak louder than words. The true test of his commitment to stemming the tide of violence in Nimbo and ensuring the safety of its residents lies in the concrete steps taken by his administration to address the root causes of insecurity and restiveness in Nimbo community and environs. To this effect, Dr. Peter Mba’s administration in Enugu State may need to rethink its Nimbo’s ranching proposal and the imperative for community engagement.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the ranching proposal has stirred controversy and opposition, particularly in light of the repeated tragedies that have befallen the community. Against the backdrop of these recurrent strikes of thunder, and amidst opposition from Barr. Chinedum Odenyi-led Uzo-Uwani Professionals Association (UZPA), it is imperative for the government to reassess its policy and prioritize community engagement to ensure lasting peace and security in Nimbo. The intention behind the construction of a ranch for herders in Nimbo reflects a broader effort to address the underlying tensions and conflicts between herders and farmers in the region. By providing designated grazing areas and modern facilities for herders, the government aims to mitigate resource competition and promote peaceful coexistence between communities. This intention of the state government, as reflected in the statement entitled “Ranch is Not RUGA,” by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Aka Eze Aka, was “part of the plan of government to implement the Prohibition of Open grazing law of Enugu State through the designation of specific areas of grazing, in order to discourage and enforce sanctions against open grazing,” as well as “curb the rising insecurity, including kidnapping, murder, and rape being perpetrated by mostly herdsmen in the Local Government…” Unfortunately, this line of reasoning doesn’t seem to align with the position of UZPA on the concept and implementation of the ranching project of the state government, which explains its outright rejection by the Association.

The statement to this effect, signed by its President, Barr Chinedum Odenyi and Secretary-General, Chief Dan Asogwa respectively effect, partly reads: “The people of Nimbo, and Uzo-Uwani in general have stoutly risen in unison in opposition to the proposal, reading a more sinister objective in the proposed project and calling on the government to stop any further exploration of the subject around the geographic entity of Uzo-Uwani LGA. UZPA, having considered all the reactions on the issue, finds everything wrong with the proposal and calls on the Enugu State Government to immediately halt any further design and attempt to implement the proposed ranch project in any part of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area…” The state government’s response, as contained in Mr. Eze’s statement, dismissed such “viral messages and outcry of a few persons,” as “the unfortunate machination of those who wish to make a mountain out of a molehill for political reasons,” and which in his opinion, are “the handiwork of manipulators and political losers, who want to run the administration down for political gains.”

From the foregoing, it is obvious there is a troubling trust deficit between the two parties. This schism underscores the imperative for clear communication, dispassionate analysis, and mutual understanding to bridge the gap and foster collaborative solutions to the issues at stake. While the state government sees the project as a potential solution to address the complex challenges of land use, resource allocation, and unfettered encroachment of herders’ livestock on community’s farmlands, the UZPA’s rejection reflects deep-seated concerns and grievances that must be addressed to build trust and cooperation. The apparent rift between the state government and Nimbo community over the proposed ranch project is emblematic of a broader breakdown in trust and communication that has plagued their relationship for far too long.

The community’s rejection of the plan reflects deep-seated concerns and grievances that must be addressed with sensitivity and respect. At the heart of the matter lies a lack of clear communication and objective analysis of the issues at stake. The state government’s seeming reluctance to adequately consult with Nimbo people and address their concerns has tended to fuel suspicion and mistrust, while the community’s outright rejection of the plan without constructive engagement hardly creates an elbow room for progress towards finding a mutually acceptable solution. Navigating the rift between the state government and the Nimbo community entails first and foremost, bridging the trust gap. To bridge the trust gap between the state government and Nimbo community, it is essential to foster open and transparent communication channels that allow for meaningful dialogue and engagement. This includes creating opportunities for all stakeholders to voice their concerns, express their aspirations, and participate in decision-making processes that affect their lives and livelihoods. Moreover, objective analysis of the proposed ranch project is crucial to dispel misconceptions, clarify misunderstandings, and identify areas of mutual interest and concern. This requires conducting thorough assessments of the project’s potential impacts on the community, including its socio-economic, environmental, and cultural implications, and using the findings to inform decision-making and policy development.

More importantly, building trust and fostering mutual understanding between the state government and Nimbo community requires a commitment to inclusivity, empathy, and respect for diverse perspectives. It is essential to recognize the legitimacy of the community’s concerns and grievances, and to work collaboratively towards finding solutions that meet the needs and aspirations of all parties involved.

The overarching goal for both the state government and Nimbo community, and indeed all farming communities across Nigeria, is to achieve a lasting peace that lays the foundation for holistic development. Amidst the current challenges and tensions, it is essential to prioritize efforts towards fostering reconciliation, promoting dialogue, and building trust among all stakeholders to pave the way for sustainable progress. Peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is a dynamic process of reconciliation, cooperation, and mutual understanding that enables communities to thrive and prosper. In Nimbo, as in many other farming communities of Nigeria, achieving peace requires addressing the underlying grievances, tensions, and inequalities that fuel conflict and perpetuate insecurity. To this end, it is crucial for both the state government and Nimbo community to commit to constructive dialogue, open communication, and inclusive decision-making processes that prioritize the needs and aspirations of all stakeholders.

Building trust and fostering mutual understanding is paramount to overcoming the existing divides and forging a path towards shared prosperity. Furthermore, achieving peace in Nimbo and other farming communities requires addressing the root causes of conflict, including land disputes, resource competition, and communal disenchantment with serial failures of government to fulfill its campaign promises. This necessitates comprehensive strategies that encompass land tenure reforms, equitable resource allocation, and conflict resolution mechanisms that promote justice and reconciliation. Moreover, achieving peace in Nimbo requires a holistic approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of peace, security, and development. It is essential to prioritize investments in peacebuilding initiatives, capacity-building programmes, and community-driven development projects that address the root causes of conflict and promote sustainable development outcomes. Ultimately, the pursuit of peace in Nimbo community and other farming communities in Nigeria is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic imperative for national development. By prioritizing peacebuilding efforts, fostering reconciliation, and promoting inclusive development, we can create a more resilient, prosperous, and harmonious society for all Nigerians.

Governor Mbah’s prompt visit to Nimbo community and his reassuring speech in the aftermath of 27 April atrocities mark important gestures of solidarity and commitment. However, to achieve lasting peace in Nimbo, it is imperative that these actions are not mere rhetoric but are backed by sustained efforts and tangible results. Drawing parallels with the response of former Governor Ugwuanyi to the April 2016 incident underscores the need for substantive action beyond the initial emotional response.

Former Governor Ugwuanyi’s instinctual emotional reaction to the April 2016 tragedy, manifested through tears and genuine grief, was a powerful testament to the profound impact of the human carnage witnessed in Nimbo. It didn’t matter that Governor Ugwuanyi’s display of empathy was met with ridicule and taunts, with some resorting to derogatory gender-based insults such as ‘Madam Ugwuanyi.’ The perception of tears as a sign of weakness or femininity is an outdated stereotype that undermines the value of empathy and emotional intelligence in governance.

No doubt, that response reflected entrenched gender stereotypes that equate emotional expression with femininity and weakness, perpetuating harmful norms that limit the full potential of both men and women in leadership roles. Governor Ugwuanyi’s involuntary willingness to contribute his own uncommon manly tears openly to express his emotions in the face of tragedy reflected a depth of humanity and connection with his constituents that is often lacking in political leaders. His tears were not a sign of weakness but rather a powerful symbol of his genuine concern and solidarity with the suffering of the Nimbo community. Leaders who are able to connect with the emotions and experiences of their constituents are better equipped to understand their needs, address their concerns, and forge meaningful solutions to complex challenges. Of course, the derogatory taunts directed at Governor Ugwuanyi highlighted the broader issue of toxic masculinity and its damaging effects on society. By equating emotional expression with weakness or femininity, these attitudes not only perpetuate harmful gender norms but also stifle the ability of individuals to express themselves authentically and connect with others on a deeper level. In any case, the bigger issue that concerns us here is that His Excellency, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu) did not stop at joining the wailing chorus at Nimbo in 2026; his swift establishment of a Commission of Inquiry demonstrated a commitment to uncovering the truth and seeking justice for the victims and their families.

However, the outcome of those efforts is still blowing in the wind as it remains shrouded in uncertainty, leaving room for speculations and conjectural postulations.

To avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and to build upon the foundation laid by Governor Ugwuanyi’s initiatives, Governor Mbah must translate his words into concrete action. His stern-faced demeanour and unequivocal stance against the perpetrators stand as a testament to his commitment to addressing the community’s existential challenge with resolve and decisiveness. Unlike his predecessor, whose display of empathy and compassion was met with ridicule, Governor Mbah’s approach signals a shift towards a more assertive and proactive response to the ongoing crisis in Nimbo. Governor Mbah’s firm resolve to read the riot act to those responsible for the dastardly act reflects a recognition of the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for decisive action. By taking a strong stance against impunity and violence, Governor Mbah is sending a clear message that such atrocities will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The expectation is high that Governor Mbah’s administration will address the existential challenge facing the Nimbo community frontally and decisively.

This includes not only ensuring the immediate security of residents but also implementing long-term measures to address the underlying grievances and vulnerabilities that make Nimbo susceptible to slaughter-house of conflict entrepreneurs. To achieve lasting peace and security in Nimbo, Governor Mbah needs to prioritize community engagement efforts, listen to their concerns, and work collaboratively to develop solutions that address their needs and aspirations. This includes investing in socio-economic development, infrastructure, and livelihood opportunities that empower Nimbo people and build resilience against future threats. Moreover, Governor Mbah needs to work closely with law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to enhance security, promote dialogue, and foster reconciliation in Nimbo and its surrounding areas. By fostering partnerships and building trust, Governor Mbah can create an enabling environment for sustainable peace and development in the region.

In the quest for lasting peace in Nimbo, it is imperative for both the community and the state government to join forces and work together towards a common goal. While the government plays a crucial role in providing security and implementing peace-building policies, the active participation and collaboration of Nimbo residents are essential for achieving sustainable peace and development in the community.

The people of Nimbo have endured untold suffering and tragedy at the hands of violence, and their voices and perspectives are indispensable in shaping solutions that address their needs and aspirations. By actively engaging with the state government and participating in decision-making processes, Nimbo indigenes can ensure that their concerns are heard and their interests are represented. Collaboration between Nimbo community and the state government is essential for several reasons. Firstly, it fosters trust and cooperation, which are essential ingredients for building sustainable peace and resilience in the community.

By working together towards a common goal, Nimbo natives and the government can leverage their respective strengths and resources to address the root causes of conflict and promote reconciliation. Secondly, collaboration enables Nimbo community to contribute their local knowledge, expertise, and insights to the development and implementation of policies and programs that affect their lives. This ensures that solutions are contextually relevant, culturally sensitive, and responsive to the unique needs and challenges facing Nimbo residents. Thirdly, collaboration creates opportunities for dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect between Nimbo community and the state government.

By fostering open communication channels and promoting inclusivity, collaboration enables constructive engagement and problem-solving that transcends differences and fosters unity and solidarity. To facilitate collaboration between Nimbo community and the state government, it is essential for both parties to prioritize dialogue, transparency, and accountability. This includes creating platforms for regular engagement, fostering mutual trust and respect, and ensuring that decisions are made in a transparent and participatory manner. Also, achieving sustainable and enduring peace in Nimbo requires collaboration and partnership between the community and the state government.

By joining forces and working together towards a common goal, Nimbo community and the government can overcome challenges, address grievances, and build a future of peace, prosperity, and dignity for all. It is time for Nimbo community and the state government to unite for peace and work together to realize their shared vision of a better tomorrow.

Nimbo, once trapped in a state of limbo due to recurring violence and insecurity, holds the promise of transformation as it emerges from the shadows of tragedy. With collaborative efforts between the community and the state government, Nimbo stands poised to harness its vast agricultural potential for the greater good of Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole.

The shift from limbo to liberation begins with a concerted focus on unlocking Nimbo’s immense agricultural potential. Blessed with fertile land and conducive climatic conditions, Nimbo has the capacity to become a thriving agricultural hub, capable of contributing significantly to food security, economic growth, and rural development. By tapping into Nimbo’s agricultural potential, the community can cultivate a diverse range of crops and livestock, harnessing traditional knowledge and modern techniques to increase productivity and maximize yields. From staple crops like cassava, yam, and maize to cash crops like oil palm, and kola nuts, Nimbo has the resources to cultivate a bountiful harvest that sustains livelihoods and drives economic prosperity. Furthermore, the development of agro-processing industries in Nimbo can add value to agricultural produce, creating employment opportunities, stimulating local economies, and promoting value addition along the agricultural value chain.

By investing in infrastructure, technology, and market linkages, Nimbo can transform from a subsistence-based economy to a vibrant centre of agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship. The benefits of unleashing Nimbo’s agricultural potential extend beyond the boundaries of the community, reaching Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole. As Nimbo increases its agricultural output, it can contribute to food security and reduce dependence on imported food items, strengthening the resilience of local food systems and enhancing self-sufficiency. Moreover, the agricultural sector serves as a catalyst for rural development, driving investment, creating employment, and improving livelihoods in rural communities like Nimbo. By investing in agriculture, Enugu State and Nigeria can unlock the economic potential of rural areas, alleviate poverty, and bridge the urban-rural divide.

On a final note, the transformation of Nimbo from limbo to liberation hinges on the realization of its agricultural potential. By harnessing the community’s resources, expertise, and collective efforts, Nimbo can emerge as a beacon of agricultural excellence, contributing to the prosperity of Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole. It is time to unleash Nimbo’s agricultural potential and pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

Nonetheless, sustainable peace in Nimbo community and the envisaged agricultural El-Dorado will remain a pipe dream unless and until the trust deficit and resultant lack of mutual understanding and synergy between Nimbo community and state government is meaningfully addressed without further delay.

The trust deficit between the State government and Nimbo community has impeded progress in addressing the community’s challenges. Past grievances and perceived neglect have contributed to deep-seated mistrust, hindering effective communication and collaboration. To overcome this barrier, both parties must prioritize dialogue, transparency, and inclusivity in their interactions.

The UZPA plays a crucial role in facilitating this dialogue and advocating for the community’s interests. While the state government bears the responsibility of initiating dialogue and building trust, Governor Mbah’s demonstrated commitment to action is equally vital. Genuine efforts to fulfill promises and address the community’s concerns will go a long way in rebuilding trust and fostering a spirit of cooperation. By translating words into concrete actions, Governor Mbah can demonstrate his sincerity and willingness to work collaboratively with Nimbo community towards shared goals. In parallel, the UZPA must also adjust its approach to engagement with the state government. Rather than resorting to confrontational rhetoric, the association should seek avenues for constructive dialogue and negotiation. By toning down rhetoric and adopting a more cooperative stance, the UZPA can create opportunities for meaningful engagement and collaboration, ultimately advancing the interests of Nimbo community. The same advice applies to the State government as it concerns the recourse to high-wire rhetoric. If anything, the offhand dismissal of genuine concerns expressed by UZPA as ‘the handiwork of manipulators and political losers,’ is like pepper that hardly suffices as an ingredient for a soothing balm. Effective collaboration between the state government and Nimbo Community is essential for addressing the community’s challenges and unlocking its potential. By fostering mutual understanding, trust, and synergy, both parties can work together to develop sustainable solutions that benefit the community as a whole.

As Gov. Mbah makes genuine efforts to walk his talk, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders, including the UZPA, to actively participate in this collaborative endeavor and pave the way for a brighter future for Nimbo and its people.