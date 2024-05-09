CBN Policies opened doors for manipulators in crypto P2P trading- Experts

The ongoing developments in the Nigerian cryptocurrency trading sphere have drawn scrutiny from experts and industry stakeholders, who attribute the prevailing circumstances to the policies and actions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which are perceived to create distance between the regulator and the market. Concerns have been raised regarding the potential ramifications of the CBN’s stance, with fears that it may inadvertently enable nefarious actors to exploit loopholes within the system.

Of particular concern is the proposed ban on peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria, which has prompted apprehension among legitimate industry players. While some experts argue that prohibiting P2P transactions may not be a viable solution, given the adaptability of individuals to circumvent such restrictions through technological means, there is consensus that governmental intervention is warranted to safeguard the nation’s currency.

Challenges persist in the absence of regulatory oversight, as emphasized by industry figures like Adedeji Owonibi, Co-founder of Convexity, who underscored the pivotal role played by the former CBN Governor in shaping the current landscape. Owonibi highlighted the emergence of P2P trading as a consequence of regulatory measures implemented by the central bank, resulting in an influx of actors, both legitimate and otherwise, into the market.

Echoing similar sentiments, Obinna Iwuno, President of Stakeholders in Blockchain Association of Nigeria (SIBAN), emphasized the need for regulatory frameworks to mitigate the proliferation of illicit activities within the industry. Iwuno emphasized the importance of addressing misconceptions surrounding P2P trading, which has inadvertently tarnished the reputation of legitimate industry players.

Challenges persist in bridging the gap between industry participants and regulatory authorities, as noted by Chuta Chimezie, Founder of Blockchain Nigeria User Group. Chimezie emphasized the imperative for the CBN to engage with industry stakeholders to gain insight into their operations and implement effective regulatory measures.

Regarding the proposed ban on P2P trading, Chimezie cautioned against a blanket prohibition, citing the potential for adverse repercussions and the inevitability of individuals seeking alternative avenues to conduct transactions. While acknowledging the imperative of governmental intervention to safeguard national interests, Chimezie advocated for a nuanced approach that balances regulatory oversight with the preservation of market accessibility.

The current developments in the Nigerian cryptocurrency landscape reflect broader challenges surrounding regulatory oversight and the need for collaborative efforts to address systemic vulnerabilities. With ongoing discussions between industry stakeholders and regulatory bodies, the trajectory of cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria remains subject to evolving regulatory frameworks aimed at fostering transparency and safeguarding financial integrity.