APC’s Bold Reconciliation Bid: Uniting Leaders Uzodinma and Okorocha Ahead of 2023 Imo Showdown

APC Leadership Takes Steps Towards Reconciliation Between Governor Hope Uzodinma and Senator Rochas Okorocha Ahead of 2023 Imo Gubernatorial Election

In a strategic move aimed at fostering unity and strengthening their position for the upcoming 2023 Imo State Governorship election, Nigerian Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the country’s leading party All Progressives Congress (APC), have initiated efforts to reconcile the longstanding feud between Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma and former Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The animosity between Uzodinma and Okorocha dates back to the lead-up and aftermath of the 2019 Imo gubernatorial election, during which tensions escalated, leading to various confrontations and legal disputes. Governor Uzodinma’s actions, including the sealing of some properties owned by Okorocha and his subsequent arrest, further strained the already delicate relationship between the two prominent political figures.

Recognizing the imperative of presenting a united front in the face of the approaching 2023 Imo gubernatorial election and the potential threat of an opposition party seizing the gubernatorial seat, the APC leadership deemed it crucial to orchestrate a reconciliation between these notable players. The party took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a significant development, stating, “Vice President Kashim Shettima, our National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, and Senator Rochas Okorocha engage in a parley.”

This reconciliatory step comes as a testament to the APC’s determination to fortify its position and cohesion, asserting that it is indeed a “united and strong house” as it gears up for the pivotal Imo State Governorship election scheduled for November 2023. The success of this initiative could prove pivotal in shaping the party’s prospects and dynamics in the impending electoral contest.

Photos of Reconciliation Talks Between Uzodinma and Okorocha shared by APC Nigeria @OfficialAPCNg on X (Formerly known as Twitter)