AFRICA

ECOWAS says it’s ready to confront Niger’s junta, coup leader claims he’ll hand over in 3 years

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
ECOWAS says it's ready to confront Niger's junta, coup leader claims he'll hand over in 3 years

In a televised address on Saturday, August 19, 2023, General Tchiani said that neither the junta “nor the people of Niger want war and remain open to dialogue.”

Niger’s military ruler General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who ousted the country’s President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power in a coup, has proposed a return to democracy within three years, CNN reported. In a televised address on Saturday, General Tchiani said that neither the junta “nor the people of Niger want war and remain open to dialogue,” according to CNN.

General Tchiani said the decision regarding the principles of the transition will be taken within the next 30 days as part of a national dialogue hosted by the junta and the transition itself “should last no longer than three years.” He said the dialogue would define “national priorities” and “call for fundamental values to guide the rebuilding” of Niger, CNN reported. Niger has been engulfed in political chaos since late last month when President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup d’etat by the presidential guard.

In response to the coup in Niger, leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have imposed sanctions and issued an ultimatum to the junta to stand down or face a potential military intervention by a regional standby force, according to CNN. On Saturday, a delegation of ECOWAS leaders held a meeting with Tchiani in Niamey and visited Mohamed Bazoum. In a televised address, General Tchiani said that the Niger junta’s goal was “not to confiscate power.”

The ECOWAS delegation, on Saturday, reached  Niamey at about 1 pm (local time). The development came a day after the bloc’s military chiefs said they were ready to “intervene militarily” to reinstate Bazoum. Niger’s governing military council confirmed the arrival of the ECOWAS representatives, headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar, Al Jazeera reported.

“We met Bazoum, we heard from him what was done to him. He told us about the problems he’s facing. We’ll take it to the leaders who sent us here,” said Abubakar. “Without doubt, the meeting has opened discussions to lead to a way to resolve this crisis,” Al Jazeera quoted Abubakar as saying.

He said, “I also reaffirm our readiness to engage in any dialogue, as long as it takes into account the orientations desired by the proud and resilient people of Niger.” He further warned that the junta will fight back in case they are attacked. General Tchiani said, “If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think.” Previously, the Niger junta said that they had gathered evidence to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason.” ref: wire/ani

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Future of Nigeria’s ruling APC seems headed into turbulent clouds. By Chidi Amuta

USAfrica: Beyond cancer, this blessed man named Pat Utomi. By Chido Nwangwu

Remove sanctions on Niger Republic, NEF advises Tinubu

Coup: Food insecurity deepens in Niger – UN

ECOWAS condemns killing of soldiers in Niger Republic

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article USAfrica: Future of Nigeria's ruling APC seems headed into turbulent clouds. By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: Future of Nigeria’s ruling APC seems headed into turbulent clouds. By Chidi Amuta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights