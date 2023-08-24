Donald Trump to surrender in Atlanta in fourth criminal case brought against

Former President Donald Trump will surrender on Thursday (August 24, 2023) to be arrested on more than a dozen charges halting his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results, the fourth time this year the former president has faced criminal charges.

Trump is anticipated to make his way from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to Atlanta to surrender at the infamous Fulton County jail.

The former president and his attorneys negotiated his consent bail arrangement before Thursday (August 24, 2023), so it is expected that Trump’s processing through the jail will be finished swiftly, similar to several of his 18 co-defendants who have already turned themselves in. In addition to other release restrictions, Trump consented to a $200,000 bond and another condition that forbade him from pursuing his co-defendants and case witnesses on social media.

Trump, also ahead of his surrender replaced his top Georgia lawyer, sources told CNN. Drew Findling is being replaced by Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based attorney whose website profile describes him as a “special counsel for white-collar and high-profile defense.” A Trump source indicated that this was not about Findling’s performance, while another source who is familiar with Sadow called him the “best criminal defense attorney in Georgia.”

This will mark the fourth time this year Trump has turned himself to officials after criminal charges were brought against him.