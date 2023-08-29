Zimbabwe’s President-elect commends citizens for peaceful election

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the newly elected president of Zimbabwe, praised the country’s populace on Sunday for maintaining their composure during the presidential, parliamentary, and local elections that were held on August 23 and 24.

“As the people of Zimbabwe, we have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy,”

He made this statement during his first public address to the media at State House in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe after being announced as the winner.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson announced the results late Saturday. He received 52.6 percent of the total votes cast, winning re-election for his second and last five-year term.

ZEC reports that Mnangagwa defeated 10 other candidates for president after receiving 2,350,711 votes, or 52.6 percent of the 4,468,668 total valid votes cast.

Nelson Chamisa, his primary rival and the leader of the opposition Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC), received 1,967,343 votes, or 44% of the total valid ballots cast, according to Chigumba.

Mnangagwa continues by saying, “The elections have come and gone. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that you my fellow countrymen and women have reposed on me, to once again serve as President of our great country Zimbabwe,”

He used the occasion to express his gratitude to the numerous impartial election observer missions.

Mnangagwa asked the country to stick together in support of overall national development goals now that the election period is past.

“There is much more work to be done. Together, as one united people we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the last five years. No one and no place will be left behind,” Mnangagwa said.

He further urged the country to remain vigilant and jealously guard the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment as he said “That which unites us is much greater than that which could ever divide us.

“I further call on us all to return to work with a greater sense of purpose towards increased production and productivity across all sectors,” he added.

He also appreciated his opponents in the election, saying “there are no winners or losers; but one united people of Zimbabwe.”

Mnangagwa said after a successful first five year term, the thrust of his government now would be to ensure the consolidation of the country’s food security.

According to ZEC, voter turnout in this year’s election was 68.9 percent in the presidential election.

Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party won the majority of the 210 parliamentary seats.