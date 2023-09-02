AFRICA

Bloody protest erupts outside Eritrean Embassy in Israel, many were injured

Bloody protest erupts outside Eritrean Embassy in Israel, many were injured

Violent protests have erupted between hundreds of Eritrean asylum-seekers and Israeli police in Tel Aviv on Saturday (September 2, 2023) during a protest against an event organized by the Eritrean Embassy. The Israeli police said 27 officers were injured in the clashes, and at least three protesters were shot by police firing live rounds after they felt “real danger to their lives.”

Israeli police in riot gear and on horses tried to corral the protesters, who broke through barricades and hurled chunks of sidewalk, batteries and rocks at the police.

USAfrica:  From Libreville, an ugly postcard. By Chidi Amuta
