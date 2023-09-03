South African: 18 killed in a police shootout

Eighteen people were shot dead in South Africa by police who claimed they were suspected of planning to rob a truck stack of cash.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the robbers opened the first fire on the approach of the police unit in patrol.

According to it statement (SAPS), “As soon as police approached the address, the group of suspects began shooting, police retaliated.

“Sixteen males and two females were declared dead at the scene.”

One police officer sustained a severe injury and was immediately taken for medical attention. This was confirmed by SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola told reporters in Makhado, Limpopo province, close to Johannesburg.

Masemola also confirmed the shootout’s duration to have lasted about three minutes.

Accordingly, the police acknowledged they had been tracking the suspect trail of movement for a few days and began their inquiries in January with a strong team of intelligent personnel.

Masemola said, “Our intention was to arrest them before they go out and commit the crime.

The incident of cash heist is a regular occurrence in southern African nations.

Ten suspects were killed during a cash-in-transit gun blaze with police last year and the police pilot was wounded during the shootout.

Recall in May, the minister of police Bheki Cele said there has been a “stubborn increase” in cash-in-transit robberies of about 20 percent, with 64 cases reported during the first three months of the year.

These statistics are presented every quarter in a live broadcast by the minister. This report shows that the country’s crime rate has consistently increased over the past few months.

The police also confirmed the arrest of four people who are in connection with the alleged robbery in a safe house where they were hiding.

Found in them was also an “explosive ready to be used because they wanted to hit the cash deposit in the province.

According to Mesamola, the suspects planned to use an ambulance as a means of transportation to the country’s Guateng province.