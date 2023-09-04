BUSINESS

Lagos state takes inaugural ride of Blue Rail Mass Transit

Lagos state takes inaugural ride of Blue Rail Mass Transit

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has on Monday (September 4, 2023) flagged off the operations of the Lagos Blue Rail Mass Transit. This was witnessed when he took the inaugural ride of the train.

He (the governor) boarded the train at around 9: 07 a.m. at the Marina train station on Monday (September 4, 2023).

Governor Sanwo-Olu took it upon himself to inform station patrons of the requirements for boarding the Blue Line Mass Transit train before the train departed the station.

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the secretary to the Lagos State government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the former deputy governor, Femi Pedro, the former speaker of the House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the governor’s wife, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, as well as several other government officials.

Sanwo-Olu was joined by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the secretary to the Lagos State government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the former deputy governor, Femi Pedro, the former speaker of the House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the governor's wife, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, as well as a number of other government representatives.

The ride to Mile 2 from the Marina station took 17 to 20 minutes, with 90 seconds spent at each station before the last stop.

More details coming.. 

