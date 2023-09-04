NEWS

Tribunal court to decide Atiku, Tinubu and Obi’s fate on Wednesday

The decision in the cases filed by the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as well as the Labour Party and Peter Obi is expected to be announced on September 6, 2023, in a highly awaited development.

This important development was disclosed through a formal notice made to AIT on Monday (September 4, 2023) by the Secretary of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar’s legal challenge against INEC’s official declaration of Bola Tinubu, who represents the APC, as president, is at the heart of these legal procedures. The key claims of their defense center on claims of electoral fraud and the claim that Tinubu lacked the essential qualifications for the presidency.

 

This is a developing story. Loading more facts…

