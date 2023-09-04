Asake joins other superstars’ in making history at the 16th Headies Awards

Asake, who became the first artist to win both awards in the same year with his 2022 hit “Mr. Money with the Vibe,” was the night’s big winner at the 2023 Headies.
The 16th edition of the Headies Awards held on Sunday (September 3, 2023) at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta also saw Afrobeats superstar Rema and Afro lead king Burna Boy.
The 23-year-old Jonzing World signee emerged as the winner in the Male Artiste of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, and African Artiste of the Year categories.
For his part, Burna Boy took home the Afrobeats Single of the Year and Song of the Year Headies both for his hit breakup anthem, ‘Last Last’, and Best R&B Single for his Ed Sheeran-featured ballad, ‘For My Hand’.
Ayra Starr was named the Female Artiste of the Year, and Odumodublvk was named the Rookie of the Year.
Spyro and Tiwa Savage won for the year’s summer smash, “Who Is Your Guy? Remix” in the Best Collaboration category.
Selena Gomez won International Artist of the Year for her much-loved performance on the Calm Down remix, while the late Sound Sultan received Special Recognition.
Below is the complete list of winners.
Best Rap Single
Odumodublvck – “Declan Rice”
Best Vocal Performance
Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”
Best Music Video
Director K – “Calm Down” (Remix)
Best Rap Album
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher
Lyricist on the Roll
Payper Corleone – “Fly talk alone”
Producer of the Year
Rexxie – Abracadaba Remix
Best Male Artiste
Rema
Rookie of the Year
Odumodublvk
Best Inspirational Single
Neon Adejo – “Eze Ebube”
Special Recognition
Sound Sultan
Afrobeats Single of the Year
Burna Boy – “Last Last”
Digital Artiste of the Year
Rema
Best Street Hop Artiste
Seyi Vibez
Next Rated
Asake
Album of the Year
Asake – “Mr Money with the vibe”
Song of the Year
Burna Boy – “Last Last”
Best Collaboration
Spyro ft Tiwa Savage – “Who is your guy remix”
African Artiste of the Year
Rema (Nigeria)
Best West African Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Best R&B Album
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper
Headies Viewers choice
Victony- “Soweto”
International Artiste of the Year
Selena Gomez
Best Recording of the Year
Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Waje – “In Between”
Best North African Artiste of the Year
El Grande Toto – Morocco
Best East African Artiste of the Year
Diamond Platnumz
Best Central African Artiste of the Year
Libianca – Cameroon
Best Female Artiste
Ayra Starr
Hall of Fame
Youssou N’Dour
Songwriter of the Year
Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)
Best Alternate Album
BOJ – Gbagada Express
Best Southern African Artiste of the Year
Focalistic – South Africa
Best R&B Single
Burna Boy – “For My Hand”
Best Alternative Song
Wizard Chan – “Earth Song”