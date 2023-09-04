Asake joins other superstars’ in making history at the 16th Headies Awards

Asake, who became the first artist to win both awards in the same year with his 2022 hit “Mr. Money with the Vibe,” was the night’s big winner at the 2023 Headies.

The 16th edition of the Headies Awards held on Sunday (September 3, 2023) at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta also saw Afrobeats superstar Rema and Afro lead king Burna Boy.

The 23-year-old Jonzing World signee emerged as the winner in the Male Artiste of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, and African Artiste of the Year categories.

For his part, Burna Boy took home the Afrobeats Single of the Year and Song of the Year Headies both for his hit breakup anthem, ‘Last Last’, and Best R&B Single for his Ed Sheeran-featured ballad, ‘For My Hand’.

Ayra Starr was named the Female Artiste of the Year, and Odumodublvk was named the Rookie of the Year.

Spyro and Tiwa Savage won for the year’s summer smash, “Who Is Your Guy? Remix” in the Best Collaboration category.

Selena Gomez won International Artist of the Year for her much-loved performance on the Calm Down remix, while the late Sound Sultan received Special Recognition.

Below is the complete list of winners.

Best Rap Single

Odumodublvck – “Declan Rice”

Best Vocal Performance

Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”

Best Music Video

Director K – “Calm Down” (Remix)

Best Rap Album

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher

Lyricist on the Roll

Payper Corleone – “Fly talk alone”

Producer of the Year

Rexxie – Abracadaba Remix

Best Male Artiste

Rema

Rookie of the Year

Odumodublvk

Best Inspirational Single

Neon Adejo – “Eze Ebube”

Special Recognition

Sound Sultan

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Digital Artiste of the Year

Rema

Best Street Hop Artiste

Seyi Vibez

Next Rated

Asake

Album of the Year

Asake – “Mr Money with the vibe”

Song of the Year

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Best Collaboration

Spyro ft Tiwa Savage – “Who is your guy remix”

African Artiste of the Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Best West African Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Best R&B Album

Chike – The Brother’s Keeper

Headies Viewers choice

Victony- “Soweto”

International Artiste of the Year

Selena Gomez

Best Recording of the Year

Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Waje – “In Between”

Best North African Artiste of the Year

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Diamond Platnumz

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

Libianca – Cameroon

Best Female Artiste

Ayra Starr

Hall of Fame

Youssou N’Dour

Songwriter of the Year

Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)

Best Alternate Album

BOJ – Gbagada Express

Best Southern African Artiste of the Year

Focalistic – South Africa

Best R&B Single

Burna Boy – “For My Hand”

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – “Earth Song”