ENTERTAINMENT

Asake joins other superstars’ in making history at the 16th Headies Awards

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Asake joins other superstars' in making history at the 16th Headies Awards

Asake, who became the first artist to win both awards in the same year with his 2022 hit “Mr. Money with the Vibe,” was the night’s big winner at the 2023 Headies.

The 16th edition of the Headies Awards held on Sunday (September 3, 2023) at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta also saw Afrobeats superstar Rema and Afro lead king Burna Boy.

The 23-year-old Jonzing World signee emerged as the winner in the Male Artiste of the Year, Digital Artiste of the Year, and African Artiste of the Year categories.

For his part, Burna Boy took home the Afrobeats Single of the Year and Song of the Year Headies both for his hit breakup anthem, ‘Last Last’, and Best R&B Single for his Ed Sheeran-featured ballad, ‘For My Hand’.

Ayra Starr was named the Female Artiste of the Year, and Odumodublvk was named the Rookie of the Year.

Spyro and Tiwa Savage won for the year’s summer smash, “Who Is Your Guy? Remix” in the Best Collaboration category.

Selena Gomez won International Artist of the Year for her much-loved performance on the Calm Down remix, while the late Sound Sultan received Special Recognition.

Below is the complete list of winners.

Best Rap Single
Odumodublvck – “Declan Rice”

Best Vocal Performance
Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”

Best Music Video
Director K – “Calm Down” (Remix)

Best Rap Album
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher

Lyricist on the Roll
Payper Corleone – “Fly talk alone”

Producer of the Year
Rexxie – Abracadaba Remix

Best Male Artiste
Rema

Rookie of the Year
Odumodublvk

Best Inspirational Single
Neon Adejo – “Eze Ebube”

Special Recognition
Sound Sultan

Afrobeats Single of the Year
Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Digital Artiste of the Year
Rema

Best Street Hop Artiste
Seyi Vibez

Next Rated
Asake

Album of the Year
Asake – “Mr Money with the vibe”

Song of the Year
Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Best Collaboration
Spyro ft Tiwa Savage – “Who is your guy remix”

African Artiste of the Year
Rema (Nigeria)

Best West African Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif (Ghana)

Best R&B Album
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper

Headies Viewers choice
Victony- “Soweto”

International Artiste of the Year
Selena Gomez

Best Recording of the Year
Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”

Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Waje – “In Between”

Best North African Artiste of the Year
El Grande Toto – Morocco

Best East African Artiste of the Year
Diamond Platnumz

Best Central African Artiste of the Year
Libianca – Cameroon

Best Female Artiste
Ayra Starr

Hall of Fame
Youssou N’Dour

Songwriter of the Year
Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)

Best Alternate Album
BOJ – Gbagada Express

Best Southern African Artiste of the Year
Focalistic – South Africa

Best R&B Single
Burna Boy – “For My Hand”

Best Alternative Song
Wizard Chan – “Earth Song”

You Might Also Like

Lagos state takes inaugural ride of Blue Rail Mass Transit

Gabon: General Brice Nguema to be sworn in as ‘transitional president’ Monday

VAT rises by 10% to N781bn Q2 2023 – NBS

Tinubu sued for ban of 25 journalists, media houses from covering Presidential Villa.”

South African: 18 killed in a police shootout

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Lagos state takes inaugural ride of Blue Rail Mass Transit Lagos state takes inaugural ride of Blue Rail Mass Transit
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights