I don't need an office to serve in Tinubu's administration- Fashola

President Tinubu & Babatunde Fashola (Nigeria Former Minister of Workers and Housing)

Former minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola states that President Bola Tinubu’s administration does not require him to hold a position in order for him to participate.

At the fifth research and innovation fair held by the institution on Tuesday, Fashola spoke with NAN before giving the keynote presentation.

In the government, there aren’t enough positions available for everyone, according to the former governor of Lagos State, who also noted that Tinubu’s administration is giving rise to a new generation of leaders.

Fashola said “I do not need a title to serve: the president can only appoint at least one minister, for example, from each state in which he has done that.”

“There are just enough places in parastatals, they are doing that; we are estimated to be 200 million, so there are not enough offices to take everybody.

“All of us must play our roles as citizens, and a citizen does not need a title to serve. The biggest title you need is that of being a citizen and playing our role; we are also talking about the next generation.

“If some do not move on, where is the place for the next batch?”

According to the former minister, when positions change, it will be necessary to appoint more exceptional, public-spirited individuals.

Fashola expressed his excitement about having a large number of young individuals in the administration.

