BUSINESS

Nigeria proposes $34 billion budget for 2024

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria proposes $34 billion budget for 2024

Nigeria’s budget minister announced on Monday (October 17, 2023) that the country intends to spend $34 billion (26.01 trillion naira) for the 2024 budget, assuming an oil price of $73.96 for its expenditures at an exchange rate of 700 naira to the dollar.

Speaking to reporters, Atiku Bagudu stated that Nigeria’s 2024 spending plan calls for oil production to average 1.78 million barrels per day.

He continued by saying that the government would set aside 8.25 trillion naira ($10.8 billion) for debt service and 7.78 trillion naira for salaries and pensions for public employees.

According to Bagudu, the economy is projected to expand at a rate of 3.76% next year, with inflation forecast to moderate to 21% from its 20-year high of 27.72%.

Since 2016, Nigeria’s inflation rate has reached double digits, destroying earnings and savings and forcing the central bank to increase interest rates to their highest level in nearly two decades.

President Bola Tinubu has come under pressure to ease the country’s economic hardship, which got worse after he eliminated a decades-old gasoline subsidy that tripled gas prices at the pumps and allowed the naira to lose more than 50% of its value, driving up prices in Africa’s top oil producer and most populous country.

 

You Might Also Like

ECOWAS warns against Liberia post-election Violence

Atiku also used fake primary and secondary school certificates to run for president – Tinubu

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader demands reinstatement of lawmakers

Kenyan cabinet to send police for a peace mission in Haiti

Burkina Faso signs nuclear power plant partnership with Russia

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Atiku says Tinubu is involved in “‘serial forgeries” Atiku says Tinubu is involved in “‘serial forgeries”
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights