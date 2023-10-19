TRAVEL

US excludes Nigeria and 17 others from its lottery program for 2025

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
US excludes Nigeria and 17 others from its lottery program for 2025

The United States has commenced the registration process for the Diversity Visa Program for the fiscal year 2025 with applications accepted till November 7, 2023. with Nigeria remaining ineligible to apply. 

This also applies to 17 other countries which have been excluded for the past couple of years. 

USAfricaonline.com observed that the purpose of the Diversity Visa (DV) program is to provide a unique opportunity for people from nations with historically low immigration rates to the United States.

Applications for the FY2025 program are not accepted from citizens of any nation that has sent more than 50,000 of its citizens to the US in the previous five years.

In a statement, the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria said that individuals who were born outside of Nigeria or who have parents who were born outside of Nigeria are now eligible for the Diversity Visa Lottery, instead of Nigerians. Put differently, individuals whose parents are Nigerians and who were born in Nigeria are not eligible.

Regarding the DV program
under an annual lottery, people from nations with low rates of immigration to the US can apply for a green card under the US Diversity Visa Program (DV Program).

Each year, the US State Department distributes 55,000 diversity visas (DVs) among six areas.

The excluded countries are: 

  • Bangladesh 
  • Brazil 
  • Canada, 
  • China (including mainland and Hong Kong) 
  • Colombia 
  • Dominican Republic 
  • El Salvador 
  • Haiti 
  • Honduras 
  • India 
  • Jamaica 
  • Mexico 
  • Nigeria 
  • Pakistan 
  • Philippines 
  • Republic of Korea (South Korea) 
  • Venezuela, and 
  • Vietnam 

As a result, individuals who meet the qualifying requirements from other countries are welcome to apply for the US Diversity Visa Program.

You Might Also Like

Anti-graft war should start from National Assembly – EFCC chairman

USAfrica: Achonu’s promising path to Imo’s transformation. By Agumba Innocent Sunday Okeke

Government’s one-grain palliative. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfrica: Catholicism, Ọkụnerere saga and loyal dissent in Father-Son face-off. By Chris Uchenna Agbedọ

Death toll from Congo boat accident rises

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Achonu’s promising path to Imo's transformation. By Agumba Innocent Sunday Okeke USAfrica: Achonu’s promising path to Imo’s transformation. By Agumba Innocent Sunday Okeke
Next Article Nigerian fintech company Kippa plans to shut down payment products and lay off workers. Nigerian fintech company Kippa plans to shut down payment products and lay off workers.
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights