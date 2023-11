USAfricaLive.com : A 21-year-old Nigerian from Uli town, in Anambra State of Nigeria has been convicted for carrying 265 grams of heroin.

The Indian security/police found the hard rug/narcotics in his possession were unlawful.

The young Nigerian could not make credible claims about the “possession” for which he could not produce any permit or license.

He was booked and at he complaint made on December 24, 2019, at about 1.30 pm.