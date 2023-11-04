USAfrica: C. Don Adinuba becomes Fellow of the Association of Nigerian Authors

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Chido Nwangwu

Chido247

One of the honorees at the November 2023 Fellowship event of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) in Abuja is C. Don Adinuba.

He is a public policy analyst, journalist, broadcaster and communications consultant.

Adinuba has contributed book chapters and scholarly journals have accepted his articles. He is invited to contribute to the second edition of ‘The Global Encyclopaedia on Leadership, Public Administration and Policy

His articles and interviews have appeared in the American, European and African media. He is a contributing analyst to USAfrica.

He has consulted/contributed research to the Department of Communication and Peace Studies of New York University, the Institute of Development Studies of the University of Sussex on the Armswatch project (funded by the Rockefeller Foundation), the BBC documentary, The Giant Awakens, the UK Department of International Development on the Nigerian electric power sector reform.

He has provided consultancy services to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, National Maritime Authority (now Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency) and various State governments in Nigeria.

Adinuba served as Special Assistant to Nigeria’s Minister of Science and Technology and Special Adviser to the Minister of Power. He was appointed Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in March 2018.

He informed USAfricaLIVE.com that a mark of his “effective leadership of the Ministry” remained obvious that he “was the sole commissioner in this Ministry for four years. In contrast, there were three Commissioners of Information and various communication consultants in the first term of Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration which began in 2014.”

He recalled that it was during this period that the institution of the annual Chinua Achebe Prize for Fiction by the Anambra State Government was made. It is administered by the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

As an intellectual, Adinuba has diverse interests in literary criticism, history, international relations, philosophy, development studies, theology, and others. He holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Liverpool in International Management.

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in Anambra State recognized him “for outstanding intellectual contributions to public policy, Adinuba is the first recipient of the Chinua Achebe Award for Intellectual Productivity of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.”

Adinuba recalls that he “was invited to serve as a member of the Editorial Committee of Okike: A Journal of New African Writing by the then editor, Ossie Enekwe, on Achebe’s recommendation. Okike was founded by Achebe at the UNN in 1972.”

Adinuba, born on April 26, 1962, and married to Julie, a graceful woman of substance, is from Ihiala in Anambra State.