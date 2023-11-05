USAfrica: Imo State is “a war zone”, Achonu blames Gov. Uzodimma

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Senator Athan Achonu, the candidate of the Labour Party of Nigeria for the Imo State governorship election on November 11, 2023, has described the security/insecurity environment in the State as having the deadly characteristics of a “war zone.”

He blamed the embattled, incumbent Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma for the multiple cases of insecurity and violence in the State.

Senator Achonu held a press conference and narrated his convoy’s dangerous experience earlier today, November 5, 2023. He recalled other incidents involving the Governor’s security teams and federal police.

The contentious election will be on November 11, less than one week away. Uzodimma is running for a second term under the banner of the All Progressives Congress of President Bola Tinubu. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party who served as former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi and the recently elected popular Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti campaigned a few weeks ago in Imo State for Achonu.

There are several candidates from APGA and other parties including Sen. Sam ‘Daddy’ Anyanwu of the PDP. Anyanwu is, evidently, on a late and difficult mission to win the governorship. By Chido Nwangwu. Follow him on X (Twitter) @Chido247