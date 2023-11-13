USAfrica: Why WIC honored Prof. Nnenna Oti as a pillar of integrity in Nigeria’s 2023 Elections

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

By Sir (Dr.) Festus Okere, Chairman of the World Igbo Congress

In the heart of a vibrant and bustling Houston, Texas, a recent meeting convened that was as significant as it was sincere—a courtesy visit that marked the recognition of integrity, courage, and unyielding principle.

Prof. Nnenna Nnannaya Oti, the indomitable Vice- Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, stood in the quiet comfort of her relative’s home, far from the tumultuous political landscape of Nigeria, where our collective dreams seem so challenging and almost unachievable, yet close to the hearts of those gathered before her, as members of the World Igbo Congress (WIC), an umbrella organization of Ndiigbo in Diaspora, and leaders of Igbo People’s Congress, Houston, the founding affiliate of WIC.

The gathering was enlivened with respect and admiration as the delegates assembled to honor a woman who, during the Abia State Governorship election, had become a symbol of incorruptibility. In a time when shadows often fell upon the democratic processes, Prof. Oti shone like a beacon, illuminating the path of truth and justice.

Never mind the enticement of financial inducements, and despite the malevolent and incremental pressures and threats that encroached upon her family’s peace, she stood unwavering, as a potent antidote to the endless parade of doomsday scenarios that dominate Nigeria’s (s)election process. Her refusal to capitulate to corruption safeguarded the sanctity of the election and directly contributed to the legitimate victory of Governor Oti, who now carried the authentic voice of the people into office.

Dr. Festus Okere, the Chairman of the World Igbo Congress, with a gaze filled with profound respect, addressed Prof. Oti. “Our able Prof,” he began, his voice carrying the weight of the esteem in which she was held, “we honor you today for submitting to the voice of your conscience in your remarkable action to say the truth. Your valiance has made it possible for the true choice of the people, Governor Oti, to lead Abia State. On behalf of the World Igbo Congress, Congratulations.”

Other key speakers, including renowned academics and legal giants in the Igbo Community took their turns to extol Prof. Oti’s virtues, each echoing the Chairman’s sentiments. They spoke of Prof. Oti’s bravery, comparing her to the legendary figures of history who stood against the tide. They highlighted her role as an academic who transcended the ivory towers to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process. Dr. Adileen, President of Igbo People’s Congress-Houston cited her academic excellence

and commitment to ethical leadership as exemplary, inspiring the next generation of women leaders. They praised her for upholding her academic integrity and for being a role model to young women everywhere—a testament that integrity and strength are virtues that transcend gender and can shape the very course of a nation. In a society where Professors are silenced and easily compromised, her voice rang out loud and clear, laying the groundwork for an outcome that truly reflected the will of the people.

As the event neared its conclusion, Prof. Oti rose. Her remarks were pointed and profound, carrying the quiet power of someone who had faced adversity and emerged with her principles intact. She spoke of her belief in a Nigeria where the will of the people was paramount, a Nigeria where democracy should not be a saleable commodity but the inalienable right of every citizen. She shared her hope that her actions would be a cornerstone upon which a more transparent electoral process could be built, one where the will of the people is respected and upheld.

The gathering drew to a close with a prayer of blessing by the venerable patriarch, Dr.

L. U. Akuchie, Chairman of the Council of Elders – WIC. He stood, a figure of calm authority, and raised his voice to the heavens, beseeching continued strength, wisdom, and protection for Prof. Oti. He bestowed upon her and all present the wisdom to walk the path of righteousness. “May the Almighty guide us to follow in the footsteps of the courageous, those like Prof. Oti, who wield the truth as their most powerful tool. May her integrity continue to light the way for all who seek to serve their nation and their people with honor,” he prayed. As the Amen resounded within the walls of that Houston home, there was a sense that this was more than a mere meeting.

It was an affirmation, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of integrity. Prof. Nnenna Oti, lauded and celebrated, had not only made history; she had fortified it with her unassailable conviction, an oxymoron in a country where integrity is a commodity for purchase by the highest bidder which more often than not, stands at crossroads of moral tests, and of course, with very high failure rates.

As the echo of Prof. Nnenna Oti’s steadfastness still resonates, we approach the threshold of another election with a renewed sense of purpose. The World Igbo Congress implores every eligible voter to embrace their civic duty with vigor and optimism. Let us step out in numbers, casting our votes as a tribute to the democracy that heroes like Prof. Oti have fought to preserve. We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS), and all security agencies to uphold the sanctity of this electoral process. May they be guardians of equity, ensuring that each ballot is a herald of the people’s will, free from the shadows of coercion and corruption.

To avert the perils that threaten our collective destiny, we must all draw from the wellspring of courage that history’s lessons afford us. The tenacity of our ancestors and the valor of our living champions like Prof. Oti (has ignited) in our hearts the flames of justice and integrity.

(Elections are) not just rituals of transition but a reaffirmation of our commitment to democracy. We call upon the officials, observers, and participants in the electoral process in Nigeria to let her legacy of integrity be their guiding light, ensuring that the true voice of the people is heard and honored. Whether it’s in Nigeria or here in the United States, we should always go out and vote; for in each vote lies the heartbeat of our nation’s future.