AFRICA

Police quell clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators in South Africa

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Police quell clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators in South Africa

(AFP) South African police fired stun grenades and water cannons in Cape Town on Sunday (November 12, 2023) to quell clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

A prayer for Israel and the Hamas hostages held in Gaza was to be held in the early afternoon in an affluent area of Cape Town on the Atlantic coast, a popular place for family walks on Sundays.

But several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gate-crashed the event, following a pro-Palestinian demonstration that brought thousands of people onto the streets of the port and tourist city, according to AFP journalists on the scene.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrators wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags chased away those attending the pro-Israel prayer meet, tore up their placards and occupied the space.

Police intervened with a water cannon and sound grenades to disperse the demonstrators, then set up a roadblock to keep people out of the area.

Numerous demonstrations in support of both sides have been held for weeks in South Africa’s major cities, where the ruling ANC party has been a fervent supporter of the Palestinian cause for decades.

But the country also boasts the largest Jewish community in sub-Saharan Africa, some of whom have organised vigils and demonstrations in support of Israel.

More left-wing members of the Jewish community, which played an active part in the fight against apartheid, have more often held rallies in support of the Palestinian cause. Ref: AFP

USAfrica: TikTok and Republican presidential battle. By Chido Nwangwu

You Might Also Like

INEC declares Uzodimma winner of Imo Guber election

USAfrica: TikTok and Republican presidential battle. By Chido Nwangwu

President Biden urges U.S court to uphold asylum restrictions

USAfrica: N5billion presidential yacht, locusts and profligate desires. By Suyi Ayodele

Attack in western Cameroon kills 20

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share this Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article USAfrica: Fiction, Journalism, and Power. By Chidi Amuta USAfrica: Fiction, Journalism, and Power. By Chidi Amuta
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights