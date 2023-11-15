AfDB lifts financial sanctions off Gabon

President Ali Bongo was overthrown in a coup in August, and Gabon reports that the African Development Bank has eased financial sanctions on it.

Following his father’s 2009 death and his own 41-year dominance over Gabon, Bongo held the office for two terms as president.

It was decided to resume collaboration last week during a meeting in Morocco between government and AFDB officials.

In Africa, the bank seeks to lessen poverty while also promoting sustainable economic growth.

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, declared two weeks ago that he would withdraw Gabon from the African Growth and Opportunity Act trading initiative. Gabon’s exports to the United States are granted duty-free entry.

President Biden cited the nation’s failure to build or achieve steady progress in defending the rule of law and political plurality.

Despite being an OPEC member, Gabon’s oil wealth remains concentrated in the hands of a small few.

The World Bank estimates that about 40% of people between the ages of 15 and 24 did not have a job in 2020.

Ref: AP