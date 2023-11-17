USAfrica: Trump’s sad songs of vindictiveness. By Chido Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chido Nwangwu is the Founder of USAfrica. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247

Only a few days ago on November 11, 2023, in a Veterans Day speech in New Hampshire, the intemperate, impeached former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, promised that if he wins the 2024 election, he would “root out … the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.”

If you think that Trump’s days of unleashing politically crude attacks against his ideological opponents and sundry groups of antagonists are over, you have been sold the Brooklyn Bridge by the cantankerous, dubious real estate mogul.

In dangerous language, fit for dictators and reflective of the politics in ‘banana republics’, Mr. Trump invoked imageries of unpatriotic elements and internal enemies. He warned the Trumpians that “the threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within. Our threat is from within. Because if you have a capable, competent, smart, tough leader, Russia, China, North Korea, they’re not going to want to play with us.”

In his latest quest to return as President for a second, non-consecutive term, the gates of partisan vindictiveness and xenophobia are being flung open, again, by this serially indicted politician.

Those comments reflect the latest threats against his political opponents and ideological foes.

If you believe that he is done throwing arrows of malice and screaming all manner of obscenities, you got something else coming.

Mr. Trump deliberately chose that day for his message to some of his core supporters. November 11, Veterans Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. It’s observed, annually, to honor veterans of its armed forces.

Significantly, there has been growing bipartisan pushback against Trump’s divisive, inflammatory, corrosive and chaotic agenda.

The truly conservative Republican, former Congresswoman, Liz Cheney (of Wyoming) criticized Trump for using “the same Nazi propaganda that mobilized 1930s-40s Germany to evil.” She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that history would judge harshly “every Republican who is appeasing this dangerous man.”

Liz is one of the daughters of the former vice president of the United States, Dick Cheney. She faced and suffered the punitive single-mindedness of Trump and his supporters. They fought her and made sure she lost her congressional seat — for challenging the excesses, indiscretions, and failures of Mr. Trump. She rejected covering up the errant, destructive lies and ways of the impeached former President Trump.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, during the scenes of vindictive overreach by the right-wing, I wrote that a couple of right-wing hotheads and Trumpian junkies, a majority of the House Republicans were giddy and enthusiastic about removing Cheney from the #3 leadership post within the Republican Party’s congressional conference.

Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa stated that Trump does not deserve further consideration for President. Here’s why: “On a weekend when most Americans were honoring our nation’s heroes, Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini — two dictators many U.S. veterans gave their lives fighting, in order to defeat exactly the kind of un-American ideas Trump now champions.”

The Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung rejected Liz Cheney’s analysis of Trump as a wannabe dictator. He argued hat “those who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their entire existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House.”

On the other hand, there’s growing concern among the liberal Democrats regarding the candidacy of President Joe, Biden in the 2024 election, especially if he’s taking on Trump. It is reflected in the words of pollster Nate Silver who has argued that “Democrats would be taking a huge risk by replacing Biden — but they’re also taking a huge risk by nominating him.”

The current polling information from CNN to ABC News and several others, although still early, do not seem encouraging to the Biden White House.

A few weeks ago, David Axelrod, Democratic Party strategist and former adviser to former President Barack Obama, emphatically stated his concern on his X page that “Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?”

Meanwhile, Trump has told his supporters that he would investigate Biden, the Justice Department and “investigate every Marxist prosecutor in America.”

He has to know his fate from the multiple indictments and cases dogging him in several courts to know if he will be cleared to contest for the 2024 showdown!

•Dr. Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming 2023 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.He has appeared as an analyst on CNN, ALJazeera, SKYnews, and served as an adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Lee Brown. Follow him on Twitter @Chido247