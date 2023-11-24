Ghana opens 46-day visa-on-arrival window for Christmas visitors

A 46-day visa-on-arrival period for visitors has been announced by Ghana, and it will run from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

This action is a part of the 10-year, ambitious ‘Beyond The Return’ campaign by the Ghanaian government, which aims to inspire Africans living abroad to visit and reestablish ties with their homeland.

The action is in line with the overarching objective of establishing Ghana as a top travel destination for people of African descent.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport stressed how crucial it is to update systems to account for this new configuration and asked people in charge of checking in visitors to Ghana to refrain from requiring entry visas prior to boarding.

Recently, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayorkor Botchwey made hints that the country is seriously considering granting visa-free entry to all Africans and people of African descent living abroad.

At the moment, the only African countries that allow entry without a visa for all citizens of Africa are Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin.

The decision to grant Africans entry without a visa is in line with Ghana’s larger initiatives to strengthen ties with the diaspora and establish the country as a friendly and approachable hub.

As the government investigates this possibility, it is part of a larger strategy to celebrate the common heritage of people of African descent worldwide, increase tourism, and foster cultural exchange.