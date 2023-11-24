Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ghana opens 46-day visa-on-arrival window for Christmas visitors

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghana opens 46-day visa-on-arrival window for Christmas visitors

A 46-day visa-on-arrival period for visitors has been announced by Ghana, and it will run from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.

This action is a part of the 10-year, ambitious ‘Beyond The Return’ campaign by the Ghanaian government, which aims to inspire Africans living abroad to visit and reestablish ties with their homeland.

The action is in line with the overarching objective of establishing Ghana as a top travel destination for people of African descent.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport stressed how crucial it is to update systems to account for this new configuration and asked people in charge of checking in visitors to Ghana to refrain from requiring entry visas prior to boarding.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Recently, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayorkor Botchwey made hints that the country is seriously considering granting visa-free entry to all Africans and people of African descent living abroad.

At the moment, the only African countries that allow entry without a visa for all citizens of Africa are Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin.

The decision to grant Africans entry without a visa is in line with Ghana’s larger initiatives to strengthen ties with the diaspora and establish the country as a friendly and approachable hub.

As the government investigates this possibility, it is part of a larger strategy to celebrate the common heritage of people of African descent worldwide, increase tourism, and foster cultural exchange.

You Might Also Like

U.S intervened in a plot to assassinate Sikh separatists in America

Niger coup leader visits Mali, Burkina in first foreign travel

Comoros’ Supreme Court grants Assoumani for 4th term bid

FG unveils 6 new policies on road infrastructure

USAfrica: How country now? By Chidi Amuta

TAGGED: , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Niger coup leader visits Mali, Burkina in first foreign travel Niger coup leader visits Mali, Burkina in first foreign travel
Next Article U.S intervened in a plot to assassinate Sikh separatists in America U.S intervened in a plot to assassinate Sikh separatists in America
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com
error: Content is protected !!
adbanner
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights