AFRICA

Sierra Leone: ECOWAS ready “to deploy elements” in if need be”- Alieu Touray

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray President of ECOWAS Commission

The president of Sierra Leone received a delegation on Monday, Nov. 27, from the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the ECOWAS Commission.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the head of the 15-regional bloc, sent a message to President Julius Maada Bio through Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the Ecowas Commission.

“ECOWAS is ready and committed to supporting the people of Sierra Leone, including to strengthening their national security and the deployment, if need be, of regional elements,”” Touray said.

The visit by the envoys appears to be a show of support for the government of Sierra Leone in the wake of the fatal attack that rocked the country’s capital, Freetown, on Sunday.

The gunmen and security personnel engaged in a multi-hour gunfight.

The assault on a military arsenal was ascribed by the government to “renegade soldiers”.

A “reward” was offered by the police to anyone who provided information that resulted in the capture of 34 fugitives.
Ref: AFP

