Sierra Leone: ECOWAS ready “to deploy elements” in if need be”- Alieu Touray

The president of Sierra Leone received a delegation on Monday, Nov. 27, from the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the ECOWAS Commission.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the head of the 15-regional bloc, sent a message to President Julius Maada Bio through Omar Alieu Touray, the head of the Ecowas Commission.

“ECOWAS is ready and committed to supporting the people of Sierra Leone, including to strengthening their national security and the deployment, if need be, of regional elements,”” Touray said.