USAfrica: Nigeria, Tinubu and 1400-plus delegates to climate conference in Dubai. By Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia

USAfrica: Nigeria, Tinubu and 1400-plus delegates to climate conference in Dubai. By Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia

ON THE LAME DEFENSE OF WHY NIGERIA HAS THE LARGEST DELEGATION TO COP28 IN DUBAI.

Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Jnr., opinion contributor to USAfricaLIVE.com, is the
Convener of the Country First Movement in Nigeria

The effort by partisans, ‘Cashtivists’ and the apparatchiks of the Tinubu-led Nigerian government to defend the indefensible is a gross disservice to the nation. A nation stuck in massive debt, and still borrowing to fund just about everything can ill-afford the luxury of 1400-plus delegates to the climate conference COP28 in Dubai.

It is ridiculous.

The gaslighting and claims by propagandists that several interests were invited by the UN hence the large delegation from Nigeria are untenable.

Was Nigeria the only country invited? How come we had the largest delegation surpassing China, India and Indonesia?

The propaganda and lies remind me of the admonishment from Sir Walter Scott: “O what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”

Stop the lies, folks. Stop plundering our collective patrimony. Stop the wastage. No sane government borrows for profligacy and waste.
If you can’t govern, quit!

