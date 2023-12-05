USAfrica: On Biafra and legacy of Kissinger. By Kanayo K. Odeluga

Special to usafricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet, and USAfrica magazine, Houston

Kanayo K. Odeluga, MD., MPH

For many decades, I have followed some of the policy positions and actions of Henry Kissinger. Following his death last week at 100 years old, I also read the commentary titled ‘Henry Kissinger: influential diplomat, controversial strategist’ by Chido Nwangwu, founder of USAfrica

Let me focus on the late Kissinger’s role in frustrating U.S President Richard Nixon’s efforts to recognize the Republic of Biafra and stop the genocidal war (1967 to 1970) and the use of starvation by the military ruler of Nigeria at the time General Yakubu Gowon and his advisers and allies.

I understand that Nixon relied mainly on Kissinger’s influence and leadership as his National Security Adviser to change the State Department’s policy of standing with the British government and then Organization of African Unity (OAU) on the genocidal war as an “internal” Nigerian matter.

But he (Henry Kissinger) seemed to have lacked the courage to confront William Pierce Rogers, who as Secretary of State was not in agreement with Nixon’s White House desire to find both a diplomatic and political solution to the war and humanitarian crisis.

Biafra and Biafrans died in millions, as a result.

Today, almost 54 years, Nigeria is still a killing field for many Christians in various parts of the country and those who want freedom from colonialism (and neocolonialism) — be it by the jihadist Fulanis, UK, China or Russia.

Nixon was determined to do something to stop the brutality visited on Biafrans at time by Gowon’s army and the starvation policy of Nigeria that was going on.

Nixon was so frustrated with him and the State Department and OAU that he reportedly made the statement “so they want these people to die.”