Canada study permit application for international students

International students pursuing education in Canada are urged to stay abreast of the latest regulatory changes to ensure compliance with the country’s immigration policies. This article provides a thorough examination of the recent modifications, including the introduction of the new study permit application form (IMM1294), updates on temporary work-study policies, on-campus work opportunities for full-time students, off-campus work regulations, and changes to extended work hours for international students.

Effective December 1, 2023, individuals aspiring to undertake academic, professional, vocational, or other courses at a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) in Canada for a period exceeding six months must use the newly introduced study permit application form.

To facilitate a smooth application process, all foreign nationals must be well-versed in the crucial changes implemented in the application process.

Key Requirements and Regulations for Students:

New Study Permit Application Form Required (IMM1294):

Starting December 1, 2023, all international students applying for a study permit in Canada are mandated to use the updated version of the form (IMM1294). Both paper and online applications through the IRCC secure account must adhere to this requirement, as applications submitted with the old form after December 1st will not be accepted.

2. Maintaining Study Permit Requirements:

Students are required to adhere to the conditions specified in their study permits and regularly update their online account profiles. Understanding the permitted length of stay and the process for extending it upon program completion is crucial.

3. No study permit is required for short courses:

Foreign nationals enrolled in courses or programs lasting six months or less are exempt from the study permit requirement.

4. Temporary Public Policy for Work-Study:

Certain foreign nationals with valid work permits or pending renewals are allowed to work and study without a study permit until June 27, 2026.

5. On-Campus Work for Full-Time Students:

Full-time post-secondary students can work on campus without a work permit throughout the duration of their study permit and full-time enrollment.

6. Off-Campus Work for Certain Students:

Some students can work off-campus without a work permit during scheduled breaks between academic sessions (full-time) or part-time (up to 20 hours per week) during regular academic sessions.

7. Changes in Work Permit Regulations:

The existing regulations permitting foreign students to work unlimited hours in Canada are set to expire. From November 15, 2022, to December 31, 2023, international students were allowed to work more than 20 hours per week off campus while classes were in session. However, the 20-hour workweek limit will not apply to students with off-campus employment authorization on their study permit until December 31, 2023, as per the new work permit regulations implemented in November 2022.

In conclusion, international students intending to study in Canada must acquaint themselves with the updated study permit application form (IMM1294), evolving work permit regulations, and program length requirements. Staying informed is essential for a seamless and successful academic journey in Canada.